Designer Imagines Pistons’ Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover
Cade Cunningham’s time to land on the cover of NBA 2K has not come just yet. That hasn’t stopped a graphic designer from creating the visual, though.
Over the weekend, a designer with the X handle @triplecrossyouu posted a creative cover, which features three shots of Cunningham in a clean-looking design.
Perhaps, Cunningham could see himself on the cover sometime soon.
Cade’s Time Is Coming?
The former No. 1 pick had a lot of critics early on. Not only did Cunningham struggle to stay healthy through his first few NBA seasons, but the Pistons struggled mightily.
During Cunningham’s third year, he appeared in 61 games. The young veteran averaged 23 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.
The Pistons finished the year with a 14-68 record. Many wondered if a Cunningham trade request was on its way. Instead, an extension fell into his lap. Cunningham signed a long-term deal with the Pistons and remained committed to the organization.
So far, the Pistons’ investment is paying off.
Cunningham had a career year in 2024-2025, nearly averaging a double-double. He produced 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds per game. The veteran guard shot 47 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.
In 2025, Cunningham earned his first All-Star nod. Although he wasn’t a prominent player in the NBA MVP race, he was considered top 10. Cunningham also earned an All-NBA nod.
Who Will Grace the Cover in 2026?
The NBA’s latest MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will hold the honor this season.
SGA was an obvious choice for the cover, as he’s consistently been an MVP-caliber guard. This year, he finally broke through and won, beating out Nikola Jokic. In addition to winning the MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Oklahoma City Thunder win the NBA Finals.
What a year it’s been for the Thunder guard.
Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency
Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract
Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement
Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons