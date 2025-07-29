All Pistons

Designer Imagines Pistons’ Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover

What would it look like if Cade Cunningham landed the NBA 2K26 cover?

Justin Grasso

Mar 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cade Cunningham’s time to land on the cover of NBA 2K has not come just yet. That hasn’t stopped a graphic designer from creating the visual, though.

Over the weekend, a designer with the X handle @triplecrossyouu posted a creative cover, which features three shots of Cunningham in a clean-looking design.

Perhaps, Cunningham could see himself on the cover sometime soon.

Cade’s Time Is Coming?

The former No. 1 pick had a lot of critics early on. Not only did Cunningham struggle to stay healthy through his first few NBA seasons, but the Pistons struggled mightily.

During Cunningham’s third year, he appeared in 61 games. The young veteran averaged 23 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.

The Pistons finished the year with a 14-68 record. Many wondered if a Cunningham trade request was on its way. Instead, an extension fell into his lap. Cunningham signed a long-term deal with the Pistons and remained committed to the organization.

So far, the Pistons’ investment is paying off.

Cunningham had a career year in 2024-2025, nearly averaging a double-double. He produced 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds per game. The veteran guard shot 47 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.

In 2025, Cunningham earned his first All-Star nod. Although he wasn’t a prominent player in the NBA MVP race, he was considered top 10. Cunningham also earned an All-NBA nod.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Piston
Mar 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Who Will Grace the Cover in 2026?

The NBA’s latest MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will hold the honor this season.

SGA was an obvious choice for the cover, as he’s consistently been an MVP-caliber guard. This year, he finally broke through and won, beating out Nikola Jokic. In addition to winning the MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Oklahoma City Thunder win the NBA Finals.

What a year it’s been for the Thunder guard.

Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency

Key Details of Duncan Robinson’s Pistons Contract

Detroit Pistons Make Official Trade Announcement

Caris LeVert Officially Joining Detroit Pistons

Pistons’ Paul Reed Decision Receives Questionable Grade

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA