Detroit Pistons Officially Announce Roster Move

The Detroit Pistons are officially adding a new two-way player.

Apr 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Colby Jones (1) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons officially announced their latest roster move. Colby Jones is joining the team, taking up one of their two-way contract slots.

As a result, the Pistons have moved on from the young veteran Ron Harper Jr. He has been waived as a follow-up move to the addition of Jones.

Coming out of Xavier, Jones entered the NBA as a second-round pick. He was selected 34th overall by the Charlotte Hornets, but was traded twice. First, the Boston Celtics picked up Jones, but then moved him to the Sacramento Kings.

Jones would spend his rookie season with the Kings. He appeared in 30 games during his rookie year, averaging just six minutes of action. As a rookie, Jones made 39 percent of his shots from the field to produce two points per game. He also averaged one rebound per game.

Last year, Jones started the season with the Kings. He appeared in 24 games, seeing the court for an average of just five minutes per outing. Jones didn’t get enough playing time to make much of an impact in Sacramento. At the 2025 trade deadline, he was involved in a deal that sent him to the Washington Wizards.

With Washington, Jones saw a major increase in his minutes. With 26 minutes of playing time, Jones managed to average nine points, four rebounds, and three assists, while shooting at a 47 percent clip from the field with the Wizards.

Apr 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) defends Washington Wizards guard Colby Jones (1) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Last month, the Wizards traded Jones to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Dillon Jones and a 2029 second-round pick. Jones ended up getting waived right away.

The 23-year-old is set to continue his career with the Pistons and the Motor City Cruise of the NBA G League.

