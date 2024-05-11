Detroit Pistons Land ‘Skyscraping Wing’ in Pre-Lottery Mock Draft
On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons will find out if they have the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft or not.
After a historically bad season, the Pistons are expected to win the lottery and acquire the league’s No. 1 overall pick.
Assuming the Pistons finished first in the drawing, The Ringer’s latest mock draft has the Pistons taking on a familiar prospect, Alex Sarr, from the Perth Wildcats.
Described as a “skyscraping wing trapped in a center’s body,” Sarr would land in a situation where he collects immediate playing time.
As the Pistons remain in a rebuild with young and developing players filling up the roster, the pressure would be on Sarr to meet high expectations early.
“There is no perfect fit for the Pistons if they end up with the first pick, but they certainly need defense, which is what Sarr could provide. Sarr’s versatility could be a game-changing skill, especially if he’s paired with Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren. And if his offense keeps progressing, he could become a great running mate for Cade Cunningham.”
With the Wildcats, Sarr averaged ten points per game, along with five rebounds, two blocks, and one assist. His defense helped him shoot up draft boards as the big event inches closer.
Sarr’s path to the NBA is anything but traditional. Before he joined the Perth Wildcats, he played in the Overtime Elite league. During the 2022-2023 season, he averaged 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block. In the playoffs, he averaged eight points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks.
The France-born prospect is expected to be a top pick in 2024, no matter where the Pistons land. If Detroit ends up with the top pick, there’s been a growing expectation that Sarr is their guy.