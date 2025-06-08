Detroit Pistons Make Post for Veteran Guard Ahead of Free Agency
With their first playoff berth in six years in sight, many expected the Detroit Pistons to be very active at this year's trade deadline. Despite the team playing way above expectations, Trajan Langdon continued his patient approach and instead made moves in the margins.
From the start of the season, backup point guard was a key area of need for Detroit. J.B. Bickerstaff had minimal options behind All-Star Cade Cunningham and was even more depleted in the backcourt when Jaden Ivey broke his leg. Langdon went on to address this at the deadline, bringing in another reliable veteran.
In the midst of the chaos that was the Jimmy Butler trade, the Pistons snuck in and secured upgrades of their own. They were one of the five teams who ended up being part of the deal, landing journeyman guard Dennis Schroder.
Schroder has provided a boost off the bench for countless teams and continued to do so for the Pistons. In the 28 games following the trade, he averaged 10.8 PPG, 2.6 RPG, and 5.3 APG. Schroder stepped up even more in the playoffs, providing quality two-way play against the New York Knicks in round one.
Following his short stint in Detroit, Schroder is now set to hit the open market. Ahead of his impending free agency, the Pistons put together a graphic for social media to highlight how well he performed for them this season.
While he's sure to garner interest across the league, the Pistons should strongly consider bringing back Schroder in 2026. He is someone who can man the second unit and has loads of big-game experience between the NBA and international play.
With this team now trending upward, the supporting cast is going to have to improve if Detroit is going to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference. Retaining Schroder, at the right price, is a move that could certainly help keep them on their current trajectory.