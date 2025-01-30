Detroit Pistons’ Malik Beasley Addresses 3-Point Contest Chances
Earlier this month, the Detroit Pistons hinted at the possibility of having a representative in the 2025 NBA 3-Point Competition.
Before a matchup on the road against the New York Knicks, Beasley sported a custom hoodie suggesting he would be a participant once again.
The team’s social media account noted that Beasley was “three-point contest ready.”
While it seemed the Pistons were officially announcing Beasley would be a part of the sharpshooting action, the veteran guard couldn’t say for sure if he was officially a part of the contest or not.
“They asked me if I’d do it three weeks ago,” Beasley told HoopsHype recently.
“I said yes, but we’re just waiting to see. All the All-Stars have to pick. They get the first dibs. Once the All-Stars decide, they’ll let me know if I get in.”
In 46 games with the Pistons this season, Beasley has once again established himself as one of the NBA’s top shooters from beyond the arc.
Seeing the court for an average of 28 minutes, Beasley has knocked down 40 percent of his threes on nine attempts per game. He’s been one of the Pistons’ top scorers, averaging 16 points per game.
Throughout his career, which started in 2016 with the Denver Nuggets, Beasley has grown into being one of the most efficient three-point scorers.
His success from beyond the arc didn’t come right away. Throughout his first two seasons, Beasley averaged just 34 percent from deep in 84 games with the Nuggets.
During his third NBA season, Beasley averaged 40 percent from deep in 81 games of action. Since then, Beasley has been a 39 percent shooter from three.
Last year, Beasley came up short in the competition against his Milwaukee Bucks teammate, Damian Lillard. He hopes to get a shot at redemption this year, as earning a trip to the competition is one of his biggest goals for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
