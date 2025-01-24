Pistons News: Breaking Down Cade Cunningham's All-Star Voting Results
In the midst of a breakout season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham worked his way into the All-Star conversation. Despite having countless people in and around the league make a case for him, he was not selected as a starter.
On Thursday evening, the starting lineups were announced for each All-Star team in a special edition of Inside The NBA. For the Eastern Conference, the guard spots went to New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Shortly after the starters were announced, the NBA released the full voting breakdown for each conference. For reference, fan voting only accounted for 50%. The other half was accounted for by media and player voting.
In the case of Cunningham, he finished sixth among Eastern Conference guards in fan voting with 860,758. The Pistons star received 54 votes from players, good for fifth among his peers. Lastly, Cunningham had the fourth-most media votes with 10, giving him a total weighted score of 5.25. Those who finished ahead of him were Damian Lillard (5.25), Trae Young (5.00), LaMelo Ball (3.00), Brunson (2.50), and Mitchell (1.50).
Despite not being named a starter, Cunningham still has a path to getting his first All-Star nod. He could be chosen as a reserve if he is selected by coahces around the league.
In his fourth season with the Pistons, Cunningham has taken a massive step forward in his development. He posting career-highs across the board, putting up averages of 24.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 9.4 APG. Cunningham's play has also resulted in team success, as the Pistons find themselves in the top six of the Eastern Conference.