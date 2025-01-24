2 Players Named NBA All-Star Starters Over Pistons' Cade Cunningham
On Thursday night, the NBA revealed the starting players for the 2025 NBA All-Star run.
While Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is making a strong case to become a part of the All-Star run for the first time in his young career, he did not get voted in as a starter.
The two guards who will represent the Eastern Conference are New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell.
Jalen Brunson has been one of the NBA’s top guards since he landed on the Knicks in 2022.
Last season, Brunson earned his first All-Star nod at age 27. Brunson was viewed as a top-five MVP candidate as he averaged 29 points, seven assists, and four rebounds throughout the year.
With 44 games under his belt this year, Brunson has been producing 26 points per game, along with seven assists. Brunson is knocking down 39 percent of his threes on six attempts per game.
The star guard has been key to getting the Knicks to a 29-16 record, which places them third in the Eastern Conference so far.
Donovan Mitchell, to no surprise, will represent the Cavaliers as a starter this year.
Being the top player on a thriving Cleveland team, Mitchell will make his sixth-straight All-Star appearance. Since joining the Cavs two seasons ago, Mitchell has represented Cleveland in the All-Star game every year.
In 41 games, Mitchell has averaged 23 points, five assists, and five rebounds while knocking down 40 percent of his threes on nine attempts per game.
Cunningham was going to have a tough time making a case for landing in the game as a starter. When the fan vote returns were revealed, Cunningham initially ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference.
He took a step back to seventh place after the second return and remained there on the third and final reveal.
Despite not landing a role as a starter, Cunningham is still having a solid campaign. In 40 games, the Pistons star is posting averages of 25 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.
Cunningham is shooting at a career-high clip, knocking down 46 percent of his field goals and draining 37 percent of his threes.
The Pistons might not be a top-three team in the Eastern Conference, but they rank sixth halfway through the season after finishing in last place with a 14-68 record just a season ago.
In addition to Brunson and Mitchell, the other starters East starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Karl Anthony-Towns.
The reserves will be announced on January 30.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup