NBA Writer Makes Case for Cade Cunningham as MVP Candidate
At this stage in the 2024-2025 NBA season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is expected to be on pace to land his first NBA All-Star nod.
Really, the only factor holding Cunningham back is the popular vote with the fans.
When the NBA revealed the first fan returns, Cunningham was ranked sixth for Eastern Conference guards. Over the next two reveals, he took a step back to seventh.
Cunningham might not land enough votes to get a nod as a starter in the big game, but he’s in a good position to be a part of his first NBA All-Star weekend as a participant in the main game.
Beyond All-Star talks, some have tossed out the idea of Cunningham being an All-NBA candidate. One NBA writer even suggested MVP consideration for Cunningham as well.
Recently, Andscape’s Marc J. Spears went on ESPN and asked a big question:
“Can we start talking about this kid for like, MVP consideration?” Spears said regarding Cunningham.
“Look at the record. What he’s done with this team? Come on, man. I’m not saying he’s gonna win it, but put him in consideration… Incredible season.”
For what it’s worth, NBA.com’s recent MVP ladder put Cunningham in the conversation. In a Top 10 ranking, Cunningham cracked the list at No. 9 for the first time this year.
“Cunningham has arguably been a top-five player since the calendar flipped to 2025, and actually, he has been solid all season,” NBA.com’s Shaun Powell wrote last week.
“We won’t get too far ahead of ourselves with Cunningham, who checks in at No. 9. But, he deserves his bouquet. Let’s see how he responds to all the hype from here and if he can get the once-lowly Pistons into the playoffs. That’s what an MVP candidate does.”
It’s difficult to overlook Cunningham’s value to a Pistons team that’s made major strides after winning just 14 games last year.
After taking down the Houston Rockets on Monday and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, the Pistons moved to 6th in the Eastern Conference with a 23-21 record. They might be in line for the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Some of Detroit’s new additions certainly can take some credit for the team’s improvements. Players like Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Tobias Harris have been major helpers for Cunningham on the floor.
The head coach, JB Bickerstaff, also deserves a lot of credit for leading the team, as well as the President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, for helping put it all together.
However, Cunningham remains the most valuable player on the team as they made major improvements.
In 39 games, Cunningham has posted averages of 25 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.
Getting him into the MVP discussion this late into the season certainly isn’t enough time for him to create a strong enough case to win it, but the fact that it’s being talked about is a sign that the 23-year-old is being teed up for the opportunity to a considered candidate from the jump next year.
