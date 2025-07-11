Detroit Pistons Prospect Aiming to Provide Two-Way Impact
After multiple years of selecting fifth in the NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons found themselves without a first-round pick this year. Trajan Langdon still managed to add more youth to the pipeline, drafting guard Chaz Lanier in the second round.
Lanier is much older than the typical NBA prospect, having spent five years in college. After playing his first four years at North Florida, he transferred to Tennessee for his senior season. He had a successful campaign with the Volunteers, averaging 18.0 PPG and 3.9 RPG while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Now, the polished prospect will attempt to provide a boost to a Pistons team looking to turn the corner.
While speaking with the media earlier this week, Lanier touched on the kind of impact he wants to have in his new situation. He doesn't want to be seen as a one-dimensional player and is striving to provide a boost on both ends of the floor.
"I’m obviously a shooter first," Lanier told reporters. But I feel like at the NBA level you have to first make an impact on defense, and that’s how I’m going to make my way to get on the floor. By making an impact on defense."
One of the main reasons why the Pistons took a flier on Lanier is because of his outside shooting. However, comments like this are a testament to his fit with the franchise. Detroit brought back its defensive identity in a big way last season, and it is something they'll be looking to maintain in 2026 and beyond. Based on his recent remarks, Lanier already seems to be buying into that philosophy.
