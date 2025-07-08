Detroit Pistons Send Message to Ron Holland on Social Media
It’s a big week for the Detroit Pistons' youngster, Ron Holland.
On Monday, the second-year player celebrated turning 20 years old. The Pistons’ social media team took to X to show love to the former first-round pick with a special birthday message.
via @DetroitPistons: Wishing @ron2kholland a happy 20th birthday!
Along with celebrating his 20th birthday, Holland can feel good about his recent uniform change heading into year two of his NBA career. The sophomore forward will now don No. 5, putting away No. 00 from his rookie campaign.
Holland takes over the number after Malik Beasley, who wore it for one year during the 2023-2024 season. While the Pistons hoped to retain Beasley for another run, the veteran guard ran into some off-court issues, which halted his contract discussions with the Pistons.
At this point, Beasley’s return to Detroit is unlikely this year, leaving the number open for Holland to rock.
Going into his second season, Holland is likely to play an important role as a reserve for the Pistons once again. After getting selected fifth overall last year, the former NBA G League Ignite star appeared in all but one of the Pistons’ 82 games.
Seeing the court for 16 minutes per game, Holland posted averages of six points, three rebounds, and one assist. He shot 47 percent from the field, 24 percent from three, and 75 percent from the free throw line.
As a rookie, Holland showed plenty of defensive toughness, which fit the identity of JB Bickerstaff’s brand of ball he was instilling in the team. With one season under his belt and a little bit of playoff experience, Holland could see a slight role increase during his sophomore effort.
