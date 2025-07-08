All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Send Message to Ron Holland on Social Media

Ron Holland received a message from the Detroit Pistons this week.

Justin Grasso

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) dribbles up court in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
/ Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
It’s a big week for the Detroit Pistons' youngster, Ron Holland.

On Monday, the second-year player celebrated turning 20 years old. The Pistons’ social media team took to X to show love to the former first-round pick with a special birthday message.

via @DetroitPistons: Wishing @ron2kholland a happy 20th birthday!

Along with celebrating his 20th birthday, Holland can feel good about his recent uniform change heading into year two of his NBA career. The sophomore forward will now don No. 5, putting away No. 00 from his rookie campaign.

Holland takes over the number after Malik Beasley, who wore it for one year during the 2023-2024 season. While the Pistons hoped to retain Beasley for another run, the veteran guard ran into some off-court issues, which halted his contract discussions with the Pistons.

At this point, Beasley’s return to Detroit is unlikely this year, leaving the number open for Holland to rock.

Going into his second season, Holland is likely to play an important role as a reserve for the Pistons once again. After getting selected fifth overall last year, the former NBA G League Ignite star appeared in all but one of the Pistons’ 82 games.

Seeing the court for 16 minutes per game, Holland posted averages of six points, three rebounds, and one assist. He shot 47 percent from the field, 24 percent from three, and 75 percent from the free throw line.

As a rookie, Holland showed plenty of defensive toughness, which fit the identity of JB Bickerstaff’s brand of ball he was instilling in the team. With one season under his belt and a little bit of playoff experience, Holland could see a slight role increase during his sophomore effort.

JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

