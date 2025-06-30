All Pistons

Dennis Schroder's Pistons Return Reaches New Levels of Doubt

Dennis Schroder could be signing with a new team very soon.

Apr 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) stands during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
With free agency hours away, one expiring veteran on the Detroit Pistons is expected to weigh quite a few options on the open market. Dennis Schroder has become one of the most intriguing veteran guards on the open market.

For weeks, the Pistons seemed favored to retain Schroder after trading for the veteran at the deadline back in February. In the days leading up to free agency, the expectations have changed.

Schroder has gained a lot of interest from the Sacramento Kings. On Monday morning, Sacramento was reprtedly “widely exoected to come to terms” with Schroder on a brand new deal later on in the day. According to ‘The Stein Line,’ the projected offer from Sacramento is expected to “run for two years” and hover around the $30 million range.

Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) shoots in the second half against the New York Knicks during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Not only will Schroder get paid, but he’ll also earn a starting position. In Detroit, Schroder was going to play second fiddle to Cade Cunningham, no matter what.

Recently, Schroder publicly claimed that a return to Detroit is desired. However, he made it clear that the Pistons would not be waiting for him in free agency.

“I want to stay in Detroit, for sure, but Detroit ain’t waiting for me,” Schroder said on a live stream over the weekend. “I can tell you that much. Detroit ain’t waiting for me.”

Based on Schroder’s statement, it seems the Pistons have been open to discussions, but the veteran guard wants to hit the open market to hear other offers. It’s a logical way for a player to conduct his business, to get a fair contract based on what the market has to offer.

At the same time, the Pistons are handling their business logically as well. Playing the waiting game for too long could lead to key losses. With the Pistons stepping away from the Malik Beasley market temporarily, Detroit has to take care of another backup guard position. Every year, names fly off the board in free agency. If you want to make any type of splash, you have to pounce quickly.

JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

