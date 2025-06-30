Dennis Schroder's Pistons Return Reaches New Levels of Doubt
With free agency hours away, one expiring veteran on the Detroit Pistons is expected to weigh quite a few options on the open market. Dennis Schroder has become one of the most intriguing veteran guards on the open market.
For weeks, the Pistons seemed favored to retain Schroder after trading for the veteran at the deadline back in February. In the days leading up to free agency, the expectations have changed.
Schroder has gained a lot of interest from the Sacramento Kings. On Monday morning, Sacramento was reprtedly “widely exoected to come to terms” with Schroder on a brand new deal later on in the day. According to ‘The Stein Line,’ the projected offer from Sacramento is expected to “run for two years” and hover around the $30 million range.
Not only will Schroder get paid, but he’ll also earn a starting position. In Detroit, Schroder was going to play second fiddle to Cade Cunningham, no matter what.
Recently, Schroder publicly claimed that a return to Detroit is desired. However, he made it clear that the Pistons would not be waiting for him in free agency.
“I want to stay in Detroit, for sure, but Detroit ain’t waiting for me,” Schroder said on a live stream over the weekend. “I can tell you that much. Detroit ain’t waiting for me.”
Based on Schroder’s statement, it seems the Pistons have been open to discussions, but the veteran guard wants to hit the open market to hear other offers. It’s a logical way for a player to conduct his business, to get a fair contract based on what the market has to offer.
At the same time, the Pistons are handling their business logically as well. Playing the waiting game for too long could lead to key losses. With the Pistons stepping away from the Malik Beasley market temporarily, Detroit has to take care of another backup guard position. Every year, names fly off the board in free agency. If you want to make any type of splash, you have to pounce quickly.
