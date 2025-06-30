Detroit Pistons Retain Veteran Center Amid Free Agency Frenzy
On Monday night, free agency officially got underway in the NBA. As deals started to pour in, the Detroit Pistons got on the board by retaining a player from last year's roster.
In the midst of the initial free agency frenzy, Shams Charania reported on Trajan Langdon's first signing of the summer. The Pistons and big man Paul Reed have agreed on a two-year deal that will keep the former G-League in Detroit.
Reed first arrived in Detroit last offseason after being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers. He'd end up bolstering the Pistons' center rotation, slotting in behind Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.
Reed wasn't an everyday player for the Pistons but was able to provide a boost when his number was called. The former second-round appeared in 45 games during the regular season, averaging 4.1 PPG and 2.7 RPG off the bench. His best individual showing came in a November matchup against the Charlotte Hornets when he notched 13 points in 12 minutes after Duren exited with an injury.
Though he played a limited role in the regular season, Reed saw his playing time increase during the postseason. With Stewart missing most of the first round due to injury, he stepped in to be Duren's primary backup. Reed helped the Pistons remain competitive against the New York Knicks, providing energy and defense in the frontcourt.
Now locked into a new contract, Reed will once again compete for playing time on the Pistons. His role in 2026 is likely to remain the same, being the third center on the roster who fills in when needed.