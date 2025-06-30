All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Make New Addition in Caris LeVert

The Detroit Pistons picked up a new player on the open market.

Justin Grasso

Apr 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) on the court before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) on the court before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Detroit Pistons are adding a former member of the Atlanta Hawks.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Caris LeVert is set to join the team on what’s being reported as a two-year deal.

The acquisition of LeVert doesn’t come as a surprise, as the Pistons started adding new targets to the list less than 24 hours from the opening bell, LeVert was a prominent name that popped up, alongside Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Duncan Robinson.

Apr 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) passes the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

LeVert heads to Detroit with nine seasons of experience and over 500 games under his belt. He started with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2016-2017 NBA season. In 2020, LeVert joined the Indiana Pacers. The following year, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he spent the previous four seasons.

With the Cavs, LeVert has played in just under 200 regular-season games. He came off the bench for all but 53 of those matchups. Seeing the court for a little under 30 minutes per game, LeVert has averaged 13 points per game. From the field, he knocked down 43 percent of his shots and hit threes at a 36 percent clip, on 4.4. attempts per game.

Along with his scoring, LeVert averaged four rebounds and four assists during his tenure in Cleveland. The veteran spent time there with Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, LeVert was moved to the Hawks. The 30-year-old played in 26 games down the stretch of the season. He averaged 27 minutes on the floor. LeVert posted averages of 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists. He put up five threes per game, knocking down 34 percent of them.

