Grizzlies Take a Top Pistons Target Off Free Agency Board
You can cross Santi Aldama off the list of desired Detroit Pistons targets.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Aldama has signed a deal to remain with the Memphis Grizzlies. The veteran inks the contract with the opening hour of the NBA’s free agency.
Aldama, 24, entered the NBA in 2021. He declared for the draft after a two-season run at Loyola. In 27 games, Aldama averaged 19 points and nine rebounds, while knocking down 50 percent of his shots, and shooting at a 31 percent clip from three.
The Grizzlies acquired Aldama after he was drafted by the Utah Jazz. He spent the past four seasons in Memphis. Playing in 235 games, Aldama has averaged 10 points and six rebounds. From three, he has knocked down 35 percent of his shots
Last season, Aldama had a breakout year with 13 points and six rebounds. Since Aldama hit 37 percent of his threes, he showed promise as a floor-spacing frontcourt player, which has been a description the Pistons have been hunting for ahead of free agency, according to reports.
At this point, the Pistons’ top three are getting taken off the board. Before Aldama reached an extension with the Grizzlies, the Minnesota Timberwolves re-signed Naz Reid. That leaves Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner as the other prominent frontcourt player the Pistons have been linked to.
While Turner is still available, he is expected to reach a brand-new deal with the Pacers after the team’s impressive run to the 2025 NBA Finals.
