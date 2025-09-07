All Pistons

Former Champion Extends Apology to Detroit Pistons Standout

Jeff Teague speaks on Malik Beasley after latest news.

Kevin McCormick

Mar 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Coming off a career year with the Detroit Pistons, Malik Beasley was in line for a lucrative payday in free agency. However, his future became a major question mark after news emerged of possible nefarious off-court dealings. Amid the latest developments, one former player offered an apology to the veteran sharpshooter.

Upon signing a one-year deal with the Pistons last summer, Beasley emerged as one of the top value signings of the offseason. He provided a huge boost off the bench, mainly with his efficient three-point shooting.

Along with helping Detroit make the playoffs for the first time since 2019, Beasley nearly took home the Sixth Man of the Year award. After being named a finalist, he finished second in voting behind Payton Pritchard of the Boston Celtics.

Leading up to free agency, reports emerged that Beasley might land a multi-year deal with the Pistons worth upwards of $40 million. This ended up falling through after reports emerged that he was being investigated. The journeyman sharpshooter was facing gambling allegations from the 2024 season when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last month, it was revealed that Beasley's investigation ended and he wasn't found guilty of any wrongdoings. Now, late in the offseason, he finds himself in search of a home for the 2026 campaign. The deal with the Pistons is no longer on the table, as they ended up pivoting and giving a similar contract to Duncan Robinson.

Upon the initial reporting, Beasley faced a fair share of backlash from people in and around the NBA. When it was revealed that he didn't do anything wrong, Jeff Teague went on his Club 520 podcast to apologize now that everything has been brought to light.

"Yeah my fault Malik, we was on you bro," Teague said. "That's tough bro that he lost all that money...I'm happy for him though man. Glad he cleared that and he's able to continue his career."

Since being cleared of his allegations, a return to the Pistons is something that has been tossed out for Beasley. They are one of the few teams that can give him a competitive offer of roughly $7 million.

Due to the circumstances, Beasley will likely wind up signing a one-year deal for the second straight offseason.

Kevin McCormick
