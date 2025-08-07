Detroit Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
Heading into the 2026 season, Ron Holland is a key name to watch for the Detroit Pistons. Coming off a rather successful rookie campaign, the former top-five pick will be aiming to take a big step forward in year two.
Though Holland was one of the youngest prospects in the draft, the Pistons still decided to select him fifth overall. This proved to be a wise long-term investment, as he's shown flashes of being an intriguing two-way talent at the forward position.
Holland had a limited role for the Pistons as a rookie, but still managed to appear in 81 games. He finished his first year in the NBA with averages of 6.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 1.0 APG.
Ron Holland adding muscle in the offseason ahead of sophomore campaign for Pistons
The Pistons opted to have Holland compete in Summer League this offseason, but he quickly showed he didn't belong. He managed to start building momentum for year two in Detroit, shining on both ends of the floor.
Coming off a strong showing in Vegas, Holland remains hard at work ahead of training camp in the fall.
On Wednesday, Holland posted a photo on his Instagram story of him on the scale. Over the course of the summer, he's managed to tack on 15 pounds of muscle.
It's unclear if Holland will enter camp at this weight, but it is still a great sign for the Pistons. For most players entering the NBA, adding weight to their frame is a key goal in year one.
As a wing who likes to play physical on both ends, coming into the 2026 season a little bigger should yield positive results for Holland. He'll be able to hold his own more defensively and be more versatile in the kinds of players he guards. On the other end, having more muscle makes him an even bigger threat when getting downhill and attacking the rim.
With the roster going through some changes this offseason, time in J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation will be up for grabs in camp. Between his strong performances in Summer League and an improved physical makeup, Holland could very well carve out more playing time for himself.
