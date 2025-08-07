All Pistons

NBA Exec Offers Take on Pistons’ New Core Pieces

What do two new Pistons players bring to the table in Detroit?

Justin Grasso

Nov 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Stanley Umude (17) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Out of Dennis Schroder, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Malik Beasley, it was clear the Sixth Man of the Year runner-up was going to be first in line for the Detroit Pistons’ free agency run this summer.

In the days leading up to the opening of the summer blockbuster event, Beasley was reportedly under investigation for a gambling-related incident dating back to the days before he joined the Pistons.

Suddenly, the Pistons went from negotiating a major three-year deal to backing off.

“It’s no secret we had to pivot, right?” a Detroit-based front office executive told Spotrac recently.

The Pistons’ game plan had to be adjusted. They were set to lose one of the best bench players and top three-point shooters in the game throughout the previous season.

The first big signing for the Pistons was the former Atlanta Hawks veteran, Caris LeVert.

What Does LeVert Bring to the Table?

Caris LeVer
“Caris LeVert is going to be huge for us, because he can score and he can be a primary playmaker too,” a Pistons executive told Spotrac.

Being in the NBA since 2016, LeVert has had stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and the Hawks.

During most of LeVert’s four-year tenure with the Cavs, he played under JB Bickerstaff. This year will be a reunion for Bickerstaff and LeVert in Michigan.

In 199 games with the Cavs, LeVert produced 13 points per game while shooting 36 percent from three. He also averaged four rebounds and four assists.

Coming off the bench for the Hawks, LeVert put up 15 points per game, while knocking down 34 percent of his shots from three on five shots per game.

LeVert won’t fill the void of Beasley alone, hence why the Pistons also added Duncan Robinson, who just wrapped up his time with the Miami Heat.

Anonymous Exec Speaks on Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinso
“Duncan Robinson’s shooting is something we had to have,” the executive added. “We think we’ve got guys who can set him up even more than he was in Miami the last couple of years.”

After seeing the court for just 15 games during his rookie season, Robinson earned a full-time role by year two. While he was a starter for several seasons, Robinson came off the bench for half of his games over the last two years. Clearly, that role won’t bother him.

Robinson has been one of the most efficient three-point shooters in the NBA since 2018. Throughout 423 career games, Robinson has knocked down 40 percent of his shots from three. He posted averages of 11 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

The Pistons might not have seen everything go according to plan. Beasley’s situation is still up in the air, while Hardaway went to Denver, and Schroder moved to Sacramento. After executing a backup plan, the Pistons are confident they’ll have another big year.

