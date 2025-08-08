All Pistons

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List

Cade Cunningham's lack of free throws is put into perspective.

Justin Grasso

Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Not getting to the free-throw line frequently is tough for an NBA star player to do. Over the past couple of seasons, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has emerged as a star, but hasn’t quite gotten a star’s whistle.

One recent list proves that much.

StatMuse recently revealed a list of seven players who have averaged 20-plus points per game while taking a small number of free throws per game.

Cunningham popped up second on the list, trailing Charlotte Hornets star, LaMelo Ball.

via @StatMuse: Fewest free throw attempts per game by a player with 20+ PPG all-time:

  • 3.7 — LaMelo Ball
  • 4.1 — Cade Cunningham
  • 4.3 — Alex English
  • 4.3 — Steph Curry
  • 4.3 — Kyrie Irving
  • 4.3 — Zach LaVine
  • 4.3 — Bradley Beal

Cade Cunningham’s Free Throw Numbers

When Cunningham entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma State in 2021, he appeared in 64 games as a rookie. The eventual All-Star was taking on just 2.6 free throws per game at the time. As a rookie, Cunningham averaged 17 points, taking 16 shots per game.

In year two, Cunningham’s run was cut short. In the 12 games he played, the Pistons guard averaged 3.6 free throws per game.

Cade Cunningha
Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The good news is that over time, Cunningham’s free-throw opportunities have seen a slight rise throughout the years. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Cunningham was getting 4.4 attempts per game. As an All-Star last year, he attempted 5.3 free throws per game while putting up 26 points per game.

According to Cleaning the Glass, Cunningham was fouled on 10.5 percent of his field goals last year. For a player at his position, Cunningham ranked in the 71st percentile in that category, which was a nine-percent jump compared to last year.

Getting a better whistle will be a work in progress for Cunningham next year. On a positive note, the star guard has still been productive without all of the trips to the charity stripe.

Last year, Cunningham averaged 26 points, shooting 47 percent from the field. He also produced six rebounds, and none assists on the offensive end of the floor.

More Pistons on SI

Designer Imagines Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover

Detroit Pistons Add Two-Way Player

Pistons Should Keep an Eye on a $60 Million Rival

Caris LeVert’s Mindset Joining the Pistons

Pistons’ Executive Lands Interest From Raptors

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News