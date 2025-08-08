Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Not getting to the free-throw line frequently is tough for an NBA star player to do. Over the past couple of seasons, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has emerged as a star, but hasn’t quite gotten a star’s whistle.
One recent list proves that much.
StatMuse recently revealed a list of seven players who have averaged 20-plus points per game while taking a small number of free throws per game.
Cunningham popped up second on the list, trailing Charlotte Hornets star, LaMelo Ball.
via @StatMuse: Fewest free throw attempts per game by a player with 20+ PPG all-time:
- 3.7 — LaMelo Ball
- 4.1 — Cade Cunningham
- 4.3 — Alex English
- 4.3 — Steph Curry
- 4.3 — Kyrie Irving
- 4.3 — Zach LaVine
- 4.3 — Bradley Beal
Cade Cunningham’s Free Throw Numbers
When Cunningham entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma State in 2021, he appeared in 64 games as a rookie. The eventual All-Star was taking on just 2.6 free throws per game at the time. As a rookie, Cunningham averaged 17 points, taking 16 shots per game.
In year two, Cunningham’s run was cut short. In the 12 games he played, the Pistons guard averaged 3.6 free throws per game.
The good news is that over time, Cunningham’s free-throw opportunities have seen a slight rise throughout the years. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Cunningham was getting 4.4 attempts per game. As an All-Star last year, he attempted 5.3 free throws per game while putting up 26 points per game.
According to Cleaning the Glass, Cunningham was fouled on 10.5 percent of his field goals last year. For a player at his position, Cunningham ranked in the 71st percentile in that category, which was a nine-percent jump compared to last year.
Getting a better whistle will be a work in progress for Cunningham next year. On a positive note, the star guard has still been productive without all of the trips to the charity stripe.
Last year, Cunningham averaged 26 points, shooting 47 percent from the field. He also produced six rebounds, and none assists on the offensive end of the floor.
More Pistons on SI
Designer Imagines Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover
Detroit Pistons Add Two-Way Player
Pistons Should Keep an Eye on a $60 Million Rival
Caris LeVert’s Mindset Joining the Pistons