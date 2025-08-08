Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List

Fewest free throw attempts per game by a player with 20+ PPG all-time:



3.7 — LaMelo Ball

4.1 — Cade Cunningham

4.3 — Alex English

4.3 — Steph Curry

4.3 — Kyrie Irving

4.3 — Zach LaVine

4.3 — Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/qxO6dHztro