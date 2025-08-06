Detroit Pistons’ Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury
Jaden Ivey was seen in action recently, as the Detroit Pistons veteran hosted a youth basketball camp.
As the Pistons guard hosted a group of boys and girls ranging from ages 6-16, Ivey shared his knowledge and coached up aspiring players in Pontiac, Michigan on Saturday.
Fans were encouraged to see Ivey moving around and getting up some shots after he spent a large chunk of the year recovering from an injury that he suffered on January 1.
via @Pistons__Talk: Jaden Ivey looks 100% healthy 👀. Over the weekend Jaden hosted a basketball camp at the UWM Sports complex. Via Tito2xtraining IG
When the Pistons opened up the new year with a matchup against the Orlando Magic, Ivey was involved in an unfortunate scenario, where a player diving for a loose ball ended up causing a severe injury for the Pistons star.
After getting stretchered off the court, Ivey needed surgery to repair his leg. Surprisingly, he wasn’t ruled out for the remainder of the season. Recently, the NBA Insider Brian Windhorst explained that the Pistons were optimistic he could potentially return to action.
“Jaden Ivey was one of the more interesting players to watch in the Eastern Conference last year,” said Windhorst.
“He really was looking like he was going to ramp up and be kind of the player that they thought they were drafting in the high end of the lottery. … When he got injured last year, they didn’t rule out that he could come back at the end of the season. In fact, they didn’t even apply for a disabled player exception because they thought he was going to come back.”
Ivey missed the remainder of the regular season. The Pistons eventually cleared him to begin ramping up with basketball activities during the playoffs, but the veteran guard wasn’t expected to play at all during the first round. That was actually the case.
Since the Pistons were eliminated by the New York Knicks in six games, Ivey wouldn’t get a chance to return. Barring any unexpected setbacks, he should be good to begin training camp with the rest of the team in October.
“The point is, by the time the season starts, he should’ve been fully healthy for six months,” Windhorst finished. “I expected him to really get going.”
In his third season with the Pistons, Ivey appeared in 30 games before going down. He averaged a career-high 18 points per game, while hitting on 46 percent of his shots and 41 percent of his threes. He was a Most Improved Player candidate before going down.
Ivey is expected to play a critical role heading into his fourth season.
More Pistons on SI
Designer Imagines Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover
Detroit Pistons Add Two-Way Player
Pistons Should Keep an Eye on a $60 Million Rival
Caris LeVert’s Mindset Joining the Pistons