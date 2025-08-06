All Pistons

Detroit Pistons’ Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury

Youth camp attendees got to see Jaden Ivey in action after his long injury recovery.

Justin Grasso

Dec 26, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) is interviewed after the game after scoring a game-tying three point basket and drawing a foul against the Sacramento Kings, winning the game on a free throw at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) is interviewed after the game after scoring a game-tying three point basket and drawing a foul against the Sacramento Kings, winning the game on a free throw at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jaden Ivey was seen in action recently, as the Detroit Pistons veteran hosted a youth basketball camp.

As the Pistons guard hosted a group of boys and girls ranging from ages 6-16, Ivey shared his knowledge and coached up aspiring players in Pontiac, Michigan on Saturday.

Fans were encouraged to see Ivey moving around and getting up some shots after he spent a large chunk of the year recovering from an injury that he suffered on January 1.

via @Pistons__Talk: Jaden Ivey looks 100% healthy 👀. Over the weekend Jaden hosted a basketball camp at the UWM Sports complex. Via Tito2xtraining IG

When the Pistons opened up the new year with a matchup against the Orlando Magic, Ivey was involved in an unfortunate scenario, where a player diving for a loose ball ended up causing a severe injury for the Pistons star.

After getting stretchered off the court, Ivey needed surgery to repair his leg. Surprisingly, he wasn’t ruled out for the remainder of the season. Recently, the NBA Insider Brian Windhorst explained that the Pistons were optimistic he could potentially return to action.

“Jaden Ivey was one of the more interesting players to watch in the Eastern Conference last year,” said Windhorst.

“He really was looking like he was going to ramp up and be kind of the player that they thought they were drafting in the high end of the lottery. … When he got injured last year, they didn’t rule out that he could come back at the end of the season. In fact, they didn’t even apply for a disabled player exception because they thought he was going to come back.”

Ivey missed the remainder of the regular season. The Pistons eventually cleared him to begin ramping up with basketball activities during the playoffs, but the veteran guard wasn’t expected to play at all during the first round. That was actually the case.

Since the Pistons were eliminated by the New York Knicks in six games, Ivey wouldn’t get a chance to return. Barring any unexpected setbacks, he should be good to begin training camp with the rest of the team in October.

“The point is, by the time the season starts, he should’ve been fully healthy for six months,” Windhorst finished. “I expected him to really get going.”

In his third season with the Pistons, Ivey appeared in 30 games before going down. He averaged a career-high 18 points per game, while hitting on 46 percent of his shots and 41 percent of his threes. He was a Most Improved Player candidate before going down.

Ivey is expected to play a critical role heading into his fourth season.

More Pistons on SI

Designer Imagines Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover

Detroit Pistons Add Two-Way Player

Pistons Should Keep an Eye on a $60 Million Rival

Caris LeVert’s Mindset Joining the Pistons

Pistons’ Executive Lands Interest From Raptors

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News