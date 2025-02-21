How Does Bobby Portis Suspension Impact Detroit Pistons?
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Detroit Pistons find themselves in a position to push for the postseason. Their chances of landing a postseason berth might increase following recent news around the NBA.
As play gets ready to resume, the Pistons find themselves in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 29-26 record. They've created some separation from the teams in the play-in, and are one the heels of those just ahead of them. Currently sitting in fifth place in the Milwaukee Bucks, who are only one game ahead of Detroit.
Milwaukee had a sluggish start to the season, but have managed to recover thanks to the strong play of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. However, with about 30 games to go, their supporting cast just took a major hit. On Thursday, it was announced that forward Bobby Portis is facing a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy.
Losing Portis is a big blow for the Bucks, but could benefit a team like the Pistons. Now shorthanded for most of their remaining regular season games, Milwaukee could slide in the standings. This could create a window of opportunity for the Pistons to jump them in the coming weeks.
At this point last year, the Pistons were fighting to not post one of the worst records in league history. Thanks to a massive turnaround, they now have a chance to expose their young core to high-pressure games.
Led by an All-Star in Cade Cunningham, the Pistons begin their quest to reach the postseason for the first time since 2019. Even though a key team ahead of them has taken a hit, they can't afford to lose focus or take their foot off the gas. Detroit's first game out of the break is slated for Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs.
