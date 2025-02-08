Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade
As the NBA trade deadline was going into play, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Washington Wizards struck a notable trade, which included the veteran two-way standout Marcus Smart.
It was revealed that a former Detroit Pistons player was added to the deal.
Marvin Bagley III finds a new destination a little over a year since parting ways with the Pistons.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Wizards acquired Marcus Smart and a 2025 first-round pick.
In exchange, the Wizards parted ways with Johnny Davis and Bagley.
Bagley didn’t start his career in Detroit. Coming out of Duke in 2018, Bagley entered the NBA as the second-overall pick. He landed with the Sacramento Kings.
In four seasons with the Kings, Bagley played in nearly 150 games. He averaged 14 points and seven rebounds in nearly 25 minutes of action per night.
During the 2022 trade deadline, Bagley was caught in a multi-team trade that sent him to Detroit.
Bagley finished out his first season with the Pistons by averaging 15 points and seven rebounds in 18 games. After the season, Bagley re-signed with the Pistons on a notable three-year contract, which was worth a reported $37.5 million.
In his first full season with the Pistons, Bagley produced 12 points and six rebounds per game in 42 games. He started more than half of those matchups.
Then, during his third stint with the Pistons, Bagley was included in a mid-January trade between the Pistons and the Wizards. Bagley and Isaiah Livers allowed for the Pistons to land Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala.
Now, Bagley’s two-year run with Washington ends with 10 points and six rebounds per game. It looks like Bagley will get an opportunity to make a name for himself on a 35-16 Grizzlies team.
More Pistons on SI
Western Conference Guard Names as Trade Target for Pistons
Jaden Ivey Posts Update on Insta Before Pistons-Cavaliers
Pistons Acquire Veteran Wing in Jimmy Butler Trade
Detroit Pistons Land Veteran Forward in Trade With 76ers