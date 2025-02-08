Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
After putting up some of the best numbers of his career on the Detroit Pistons, Malik Beasley was viewed as someone who could be coveted by many teams at the trade deadline. However, the veteran sharpshooter made it clear where he wanted to be. Following his best performance of the season thus far, he touched on the conversation he had with Trajan Langdon.
During his post-deadline press conference on Friday, Langdon touched on Beasley remaining in Detroit. He stated that the veteran guard came to him and said that he didn't want to be moved. Instead, Beasley wanted to continue growing with this group as they fight for a playoff spot.
On Friday night, the Pistons took the floor against the Philadelphia 76ers without the services of Cade Cunningham. They'd still managed to win in impressive fashion, largely do to the play of Beasley. He got hot from beyond the arc early, and never looked back. By the end of the night, Beasley had himself a season-high 36 points.
Coming off this impressive performance, Beasley was asked about his conversation with Langdon postgame. He reiterated that he's happy here and told the Pistons executive he wanted to keep helping the organization grow.
"I told him from the jump I want to be here," Beasley told reporters. "I want to help build this organization up. Want to be a vet, and do everything I can to score and just get some wins. I'm happy to be here, want to continue to stay here and let's keep going."
Beasley wanted to remain is a massive positive for the Pistons, as he's been very impactful on and off the court with his veteran leadership. His feelings towards the organization should bode well in the offseason as well when it comes time to retain him in free agency.
Now that he's officially staying in Detroit for the rest of the season, Beasley will attempt to help the Pistons put an end to their playoff drought.