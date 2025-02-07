Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event

The field is set for the STARRY 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star 2025:



▪️ Jalen Brunson

▪️ Cade Cunningham

▪️ Darius Garland

▪️ Tyler Herro

▪️ Buddy Hield

▪️ Cam Johnson

▪️ Damian Lillard

▪️ Norman Powell



Lillard seeks his record-tying third straight 3-Point Contest title. pic.twitter.com/A0tSdw792j