Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
In the midst of a breakout year, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham found himself named as an All-Star reserve. According to recent developments, the game itself is not the only time the former No. 1 pick will be in action.
After Ausar Thompson was named as an injury replacement for the Rising Stars game, the Pistons were represented in two of three nights of All-Star weekend. Detroit will now have someone featured across the entire weekend, with Cunningham being chose to compete in the three-point contest. Among the players he'll be competing against are Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson, Darius Garland and Tyler Herro.
To put it simply, this is a rather shocking decision from the NBA. Cunningham has improved as an outside shooter since entering the league, but is technically below league average from beyond the arc (35.4%). The Pistons star will now attempt to hold his own against a wide range of the NBA's best three-point specialists.
If the league was going to put a Pistons player in this event, it should have been Malik Beasley. The veteran guard made it very clear he wanted to partake, and has been among the league's top outside shooters this season. On the year, Beasley is shooting 40.8% from three on over nine attempts per game. He's also second in the NBA in made threes this season (191) trailing only Anthony Edwards (212).
Upon being selected, Cunningham is now the fourth player in Pistons franchise history to partake in this event. The most recent to do so was Richard Hamilton back in 2008.