Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Not even one year after trading for Wendell Moore Jr., the Detroit Pistons are parting ways with the veteran guard.
Moore wasn’t included in any deadline trades for the Pistons, but he was waived shortly after the NBA officially put a cap on the market for the remainder of the season.
If he clears, Moore will get an opportunity to test the in-season free agency market, free to sign with any team that makes an offer.
The 23-year-old entered the NBA out of Duke in 2022. He spent three seasons in the NCAA, making 88 appearances through three college seasons.
By year three, Moore was a full-time starter at Duke. During his final college season, Moore averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He knocked down 41 percent of his threes.
After declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, Moore ended up with the Dallas Mavericks initially, getting selected 26th overall. He was involved in two drafts off the rip. After getting sent to the Houston Rockets, Moore was flipped to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Through the first two years of his career, Moore played for the Timberwolves. Across those two seasons, he made appearances in 54 games, seeing the court for just four minutes per outing.
Over the summer, Moore was included in a draft day deal between the Pistons and the Timberwolves. Moore was to Detroit, along with the draft pick that became Bobi Klintman in the second round.
Just like Minnesota, the Pistons had a tough time finding a role for Moore. The young veteran made just 20 appearances throughout the year. He averages three points and two rebounds in roughly 11 minutes of action.
With 74 games under his belt, Moore is looking for his next opportunity in the NBA.
More Pistons on SI
Western Conference Guard Names as Trade Target for Pistons
Jaden Ivey Posts Update on Insta Before Pistons-Cavaliers
Pistons Acquire Veteran Wing in Jimmy Butler Trade
Detroit Pistons Land Veteran Forward in Trade With 76ers