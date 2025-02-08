Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Another change of scenery is in play for the veteran guard Dennis Schroder. The Detroit Pistons hope the former Golden State Warriors guard can get settled in quickly and help Cade Cunningham’s backcourt go to work.
On the eve of the NBA trade deadline, it was becoming clear that Schroder’s short-lived stint in Golden State was coming to an end.
As the Warriors looked to strike a blockbuster deal in order to acquire the disgruntled Jimmy Butler out of Miami, Schroder was sent to the rebuilding Utah Jazz initially.
However, the trade turned into a massive event, including many teams. The Pistons rerouted some of their deadline acquisitions in order to pick up Schroder and Lindy Waters from the Warriors.
Once the trade became official, the Pistons welcomed Schorder to the team with a social media post.
Schroder showed a lot of excitement as he gains a new opportunity.
via @DS17_FG: Let's Go! @DetroitPistons 💯 🤝🏾
Schroder is certainly no stranger to changing locker rooms. While he had consistency early on in his career, spending five years with the Atlanta Hawks, every other stint lasted two years or less.
Last season, Schroder started the year off with the Toronto Raptors. That run would last 51 games. Eventually, the Raptors moved Schroder to the Brooklyn Nets, where he finished the season with 29 appearances.
This year, Schroder played in 23 games for the Nets at the start. He was having an impressive run, putting up 18 points and seven assists per game.
With the Warriors searching for immediate help in the backcourt, they landed on Schroder well before the deadline. The veteran appeared in 24 outings for the Warriors. Clearly, Golden State didn’t see it working out well enough to avoid going for their big deadline swing.
The Pistons will take advantage of the situation. As Detroit could use some help at the guard position, especially in the absence of Jaden Ivey, Schroder could pick up an important role early.
