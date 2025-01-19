Kevin Durant Celebrates Commanders Win After Beating Pistons
Kevin Durant had a day in Detroit.
As a Washington Commanders fan, the Phoenix Suns superstar had an opportunity to check out his favorite football team battle it out with the Detroit Lions in the NFL Playoffs right after he faced the Detroit Pistons.
Fans in attendance at Ford Field, including Durant, caught a shootout of a game.
Although the Commanders were underdogs against the 15-3 Lions, it didn’t affect them. Heading into enemy territory, the Commanders took care of business against Detroit with a 45-31 victory.
Durant was seen celebrating in the Washington locker room after the matchup.
A few hours before the Lions and the Commanders kicked off, Durant spent 38 minutes on the court at Little Caesars Arena.
As the Pistons and the Suns engaged in a tight battle, Durant chucked up nearly 30 shots from the field throughout the game. He also had a chance to attempt 12 free throws.
Durant knocked down 13 of his shots, with two of them coming from deep. He also hit on eight of his three throws. The veteran forward scored a game-high 36 points,
The superstar forward helped lead the Suns past the Pistons with a 125-121 final score. The Suns advanced to 21-20 on the season, while the Pistons dropped to 21-21.
While Durant had a busy and successful day in Detroit, he had to hit the road once again to begin preparing for Phoenix’s Monday afternoon matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
