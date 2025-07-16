NBA News: Bradley Beal Picks West Team Over Pistons Rival
For a brief moment, it seemed the Detroit Pistons could see Bradley Beal four times next season.
As the former Phoenix Suns guard reached a buyout, there were rumblings about a potential signing with the Milwaukee Bucks. As the Bucks recently waived Damian Lillard, they were reportedly in the market for Beal’s services.
However, Beal quickly decided that he was going to remain out West. According to ESPN, Beal will be signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.
via @ShamsCharania: “BREAKING: Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN.”
The veteran guard doesn’t move very far, and he joins another team that features two veteran All-Stars. Beal goes from sharing the court with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
As an ex-Washington Wizard, the Pistons have gotten to know Beal very well over the years. He would’ve been an interesting addition to a Bucks team that is looking to do what they can to keep their superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, happy.
After 11 years with the Wizards, Beal was traded to the Suns ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season. He appeared in 53 games in each of the two seasons he played for Phoenix. In those 106 games, Beal posted averages of 18 points, three rebounds, and four assists. He shot 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.
Milwaukee recently added a guard in former Orlando Magic standout Cole Anthony after he reached a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies. So far, it looks like Anthony is on pace to play a prominent role for the Pistons’ rival.
