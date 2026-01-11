How the Detroit Pistons fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday

The Detroit Pistons fell just short of keeping their winning streak afloat with a 98-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Duncan Robinson rode the wave of a big-time first quarter to lead the way for Detroit with 20 points. Four Clippers would end the night in double figures, including Kawhi Leonard, who garnered a team-leading 26 points.

Pistons big Isaiah Stewart was sidelined with an illness after pouring on a season-high 31 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls.

Detroit slotted Javonte Green, who notched 11 points and four steals in its victory over Chicago, into the starting five while sliding Paul Reed to the five. Reed would end the night with eight points, three assists and five steals after earning Detroit's first points with a step back jumper in the game's opening minute.

Tolu Smith, who has split time between the Pistons and Motor City Cruise this season, made his presence known on the boards with 14 rebounds, including six on offense.

The Pistons flew out to a comfortable lead in the first quarter as they got hot from the floor early on. Detroit's swarming defense prevented the Clippers from getting into rhythm and striking back while the Pistons continuously took turnovers back to the house for easy baskets.

While LA was able to warm up by the end of the first quarter, the Pistons' relentless approach to both sides of the ball led to a 28-14 scoring difference to start things off.

Detroit would keep finding ways to fly up and down its home court as it continued to apply pressure and score in transition. Detroit would end the night with 18 steals and 21 fastbreak points, which have been points of pride for the rising Pistons this season.

The Clippers still found a way to climb back into it in the third quarter as they found their groove from the outside, which they used to put the momentum back in their favor and charge back with a decent scoring quarter of their own. The LA victory would ultimately come down to the Clippers' stars, who paved the way for a comeback victory after Detroit led by as many as 14 in the fourth.

Jan 10, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; LA Clippers forward John Collins (20) defends against Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Clippers have been climbing back from a turbulent start to their 2025-26 campaign. They have only recently started to straighten out their months-long nosedive, which only ended after falling to 6-21 midway through their December schedule.

Leonard and James Harden guided LA to a win over the Pistons in a December matchup that saw them score a combined 83 of the Clippers' 112 points. While Leonard would end the night with his 20th night in a row with 20 points or more, a slow start from Harden would leave him with 19 points on 20 tries from the floor.

Detroit will take to Little Caesars Arena three more times before facing the New Orleans Pelicans in its second road matchup of the new year.

The Pistons held steady in their last three games before Saturday, including in two divisional bouts between the Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, and entered Saturday's matchup with a 7-3 record over their last 10 games. Detroit will face the Phoenix Suns, who have used a recent hot streak to fight back from a 3-5 start to the regular season, as they inch closer to the halfway mark of what has been nothing short of a defining year for the Motor City's own.

The Pistons will take on the Suns at 7:00 p.m. EST on Thursday in Little Caesars Arena. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit.