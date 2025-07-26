NBA Trade Idea Sends Jaden Ivey to Mavs for $46 Million Vet
With the NBA Summer League in the rearview, mock trade season is in effect. For the second summer in a row, Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is becoming a player of interest when it comes to trade ideas.
Let’s make it clear: there is no real trade smoke for Ivey at this time. While teams might assume he could become available at some point, the Pistons aren’t known to be taking or making calls regarding an Ivey trade.
But as we know, there are very few untouchables in the NBA. If the Pistons have one, it’s surely not Ivey.
What’s the Idea?
Detroit Jock City imagined a swap between the Pistons and the Dallas Mavericks. This one is simple: Ivey for PJ Washington. No picks—no more players.
“The Western Conference contenders are desperately looking for more backcourt help after Kyrie Irving's injury and have the most crowded frontcourt rotation in the league,” writes Cem Yolbulan. “By sending combo forward PJ Washington to Detroit, the Pistons can add Ivey into the mix to help them alleviate backcourt concerns in Irving's absence.”
For 2025-2026, Ivey is set to earn $10.1 million on his team option. It’s the final year of his current deal.
Washington’s will also expire, as he wraps up a $46.5 million deal. Next summer, Washington will hit the free agency market at 28 years old.
“While Ivey can be seen as a more valuable trade asset than Washington, he is also coming off a significant injury. Even though he has improved his shooting, he is still a better on-ball player than off-ball, making him a tricky fit next to Cunningham,” Yolbulan added.
Don’t Bank on It
This isn’t last year’s Pistons. When the Jaden Ivey-Cade Cunningham combo questions popped up last year, they were valid. The Pistons were coming off a 14-win effort, and needed to see more the backcourt duo before thinking about committing to Ivey long-term.
Last year’s same size was small, due to an injury to Ivey, but nobody can debate the success of Cunningham and Ivey on the court together.
In 30 games, Ivey posted averages of 18 points, four assists, and four rebounds. He shot threes at a 41 percent clip, which marked a career-high.
Currently, the Pistons need Ivey not only for his value as a starting shooting guard next to Cunningham, but also as the All-Star guard’s top backup. The Pistons lost Dennis Schroder to the Sacramento Kings in free agency. So far, they haven’t signed his replacement, and seem to be leaning more into a combination of Ivey and Caris LeVert, rather than getting a new veteran in place.
In a perfect world, Ivey returns to the floor and looks just as good, if not better, than he did in 2025-2026. That would lead Detroit to pay him a long-term contract, which would erase any doubt about his immediate future.
