Pistons’ Matchup Dates with Dennis Schroder Revealed
When the 2025 NBA free agency period approached, it was clear that the Detroit Pistons were on pace to part ways with the veteran guard Dennis Schroder.
When the 2025 NBA Playoffs concluded, Schroder was one of several veterans who had a chance to test the market. The Pistons were reportedly interested in bringing Schroder back, but there was a reality where they would get priced out.
Just days before the start of free agency, Schroder went live on Instagram for a spontaneous dicussion with his followers. The veteran guard addressed his standing with the Pistons, stating he would like to return to Detroit, but he didn’t feel like the Pistons were willing to make something happen.
After seeing what Schroder landed with the Sacramento Kings, it’s clear the Pistons were not only priced out, but they didn’t have a better role available to the veteran guard.
When Will the Pistons Face Dennis Schroder in 2025-2026?
On Thursday, the NBA released the 2025-2026 NBA schedule for each team. The Pistons are expectedly set for two matchups against Schroder next year.
- Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | at Sacramento Kings | 10 PM ET.
- Sunday, January 25, 2025 | vs. Sacramento Kings | 3 PM ET.
How Much Did Schroder Get Paid?
The Kings agreed to a three-year deal, worth $45 million, with Dennis Schroder.
That’s a high price to pay for a backup point guard. That’s the other issue, though. The Kings had a starting job available to Schroder, while there was no chance the Pistons would consider shifting Cade Cunningham or Jaden Ivey into a different role in favor of Schroder.
Last season, Schroder started most of the matchups he played before landing in Detroit. With the Brooklyn Nets, he was in the starting five for each of the 23 games he played. While on the Golden State Warriors, Schroder only came off the bench six times.
With the Pistons, Schroder started in just eight of the 28 games he played. His playing time was only slightly down compared to his run in Golden State, as he averaged 25 minutes of action.
Despite taking on a backup role, Schroder was quite productive for the Pistons. During the regular season, he averaged 11 points and five assists. In the playoffs, Schroder was a key contributor off the bench, putting up 13 points per game, knocking down nearly 50 percent of his threes.
It’s unfortunate the Pistons couldn’t figure out a way to retain Schroder, but they seem confident that a combination of Caris LeVert and Jaden Ivey can help make up for the loss of the 31-year-old ball-handler. Meanwhile, Schroder hopes to carve out a steady role for himself after getting traded twice last year.
