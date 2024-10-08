Pistons Rookie’s Preseason Debut vs. Bucks Assessed by Head Coach
Although the Detroit Pistons added a handful of veterans in an attempt to begin turning the rebuild around, there are still plenty of minutes available for young players who are developing and looking to make an impact.
After nearly one week of training camp, the Pistons clearly saw plenty of potential in their top-five selection, Ron Holland. The first-year head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, wasted no time tossing Holland in the mix in Sunday’s preseason opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Ron Holland’s Preseason Debut vs. Bucks
Coming off the bench, Holland checked in for 26 minutes against the Bucks on Sunday.
Offensively, the rookie shot 4-10 from the field. Although he went 0-3 from three, Holland scored ten points during his first preseason shift with the team. He also produced five assists.
On the defensive end of the floor, Holland was energetic. He came down with six rebounds. In addition he blocked one shot and picked up a steal.
J.B. Bickerstaff’s Assessment
Every rookie knows they have to impress their head coach early and often during training camp and the preseason in order to earn rotational minutes in year one.
So far, Holland is on the right path.
“He was awesome,” Bickerstaff told reporters.
“He came in, and to be his first NBA game—preseason or not—he was impactful in changing the game and lifting the energy. He just knows how to impact the basketball game. You don’t have to call plays for him. Somehow, some way, he’s going to impact the game in a positive way.”
There won’t be any overreactions from the Pistons’ brass on the Holland front. Sure, they can be happy with his first showing, but there is a long season ahead. The plan is to take the season one step at a time.
“I thought it was a great start for him,” Bickerstaff finished. “Tomorrow, we’ll get back to work and keep trying to stack days.”
Holland and the Pistons return to the floor for their second preseason game on Tuesday night. They’ll take on another tough opponent in the Phoenix Suns. Considering what the rookie fifth-pick put on display on Sunday, it’s safe to say the Pistons are looking forward to seeing how Holland follows up.
