Why Detroit Pistons Could be Popular at 2025 NBA Trade Deadline
Last season, the Detroit Pistons were active at the NBA trade deadline, playing the role of sellers. This year, they seem neutral about which direction they should be headed. They have been much better compared to last year and are seeing an All-Star campaign out of Cade Cunningham. That’s a reason to turn into buyers.
At the same time, the Pistons’ new front office preached patience heading into the new basketball season. Sure, postseason play would be great, but they aren’t in a playoff-or-bust situation.
Whether they are buying, selling, or holding, the Pistons are expected to be popular at the 2025 NBA trade deadline simply because they have plenty of cap space.
According to The Athletic, the Pistons’ recent roster moves were motivated by maximizing cap space ahead of the February deadline. Suddenly, the Pistons are “incredibly valuable.”
“Under new head of basketball operations Trajan Langdon, Detroit could be an incredibly valuable facilitator in three-team deals,” The Athletic writes. “Look for every team trying to swing a complicated maneuver to get in contact with the Pistons to see if they can help out.”
So far, the Pistons have mostly been linked in mock trades as a third team to help medium-to-high-profile trades go through for a contender. Don’t be surprised if that’s their biggest type of move at the deadline.
At the same time, the Pistons are likely still searching for their true identity. One day, they take on a blowout loss against the Boston Celtics and look like another seller in the making. On another day, they might come out on top against a tough Miami Heat team and show flashes of a potential Play-In dark horse.
Time will reveal everything Trajan Langdon and the front office need to know before February’s deadline. Either way, Detroit will remain relevant in the market as long as they possess the cap space that other teams need to get certain tough deals done.