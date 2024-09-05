Former Raptors Legend Announces Book Tour Stop in Toronto
DeMar DeRozan is making a stop in Toronto later this month.
The former Toronto Raptors legend announced plans to bring his memoire book tour to Toronto on Sept. 13 in Indigo at The Well in downtown Toronto. The book Above the Noise: My Story of Chasing Calm is expected to go on sale on Sept. 10.
The book shares DeRozan's story of his childhood in Compton, California and his rise to the NBA where he was the No. 9 pick for the Raptors in the 2009 draft. DeRozan details his battle with depression and his decision to publicly talk about his personal mental health struggles.
In 2018, DeRozan tweeted "This depression get the best of me..." The tweet was from the song Tomorrow by Kevin Gates. He came forward about his struggles with depression that year as NBA players including Kevin Love began to talk more publicly about mental illness.
“As men, and especially Black men, we don’t talk about our mental health enough. We struggle to admit when things aren’t okay, even when it’s obvious to everybody around us. I’ve seen how toxic that can become. I’ve experienced it myself, keeping everything under wraps until your head and heart are full of fire and rage," DeRozan wrote in his forthcoming book.
DeRozan spent the first five seasons of his career in Toronto, where he became the organization's all-time leading scorer. In 2018, he was traded to San Antonio as part of the package for Kawhi Leonard from the Spurs.
This summer, the 35-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Tickets to the event are selling for $59.99. They include a copy of DeRozan's book with a signed bookplate. Sportsnet's Donnovan Bennett will moderate the event.