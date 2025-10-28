How RJ Barrett can be even better for Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett has been the team's most consistent player over the course of the first four games.
Barrett is averaging 21.5 points per game so far this season and has scored at least 16 points in each of the four contests. Barrett explained why he is off to a strong start this season.
“I'm just trying to kind of do whatever I can on the offensive end, but I think the defensive end is one where I could be better. I don't think I'm doing a terrible job, but I have another level I could get to. And we just have another level that we can get to defensively," Barrett said postgame.
Barrett off to strong start with Raptors
The Raptors offense is still figuring out how it will be strung together with Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram all trying to coexist as similar players that thrive with the ball in their hands. While there have been times where it looks like it can work, there are other moments where that isn't the case.
Through all the trials and tribulations the team has faced so far, Barrett has been the most consistent, which is a good sign for the former No. 3 overall pick. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke in detail about why Barrett is producing.
“I mean it's just start of the year but I think with RJ I think he does really good job of getting to the rim and scoring there," Rajakovic said postgame. "I think that he's figuring the ways how he can be effective in transition, how he can be effective in off ball playing on a weak side. He's doing a lot of good stuff offensively there. They're there for us and his defense is continuing to grow.”
Barrett is playing with the kind of consistency others need to show in order for the Raptors to get back on track. After losing three straight games, the Raptors have to dial into that consistency as a team if they want to get back in the win column.
That will be especially important when the Raptors host a tough opponent in Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets. The Rockets have a lot of strong players on the roster, so Barrett and his teammates will have to do their best to keep up with their uptempo, athletic squad.
Tipoff between the Rockets and Raptors is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.