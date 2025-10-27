Raptors vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 27
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are off to a 3-0 start to the season after beating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, and Wemby turned in another insane game.
He scored 31 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and combined for nine steals and blocks to lead the Spurs to a double-digit win.
Now, San Antonio hosts the Toronto Raptors, who remain in Texas after a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.
Toronto’s defense struggled mightily in that game, giving up 139 points. After an impressive season-opening win over Atlanta, the Raptors have lost to the Milwaukee Bucks and Mavs since.
It’ll be important to monitor the injury reports for both of these teams before betting since they are playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s contest.
Raptors vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +5.5 (-110)
- Spurs -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +180
- Spurs: -218
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raptors vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Raptors record: 1-2
- Spurs record: 3-0
Raptors vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Spurs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Raptors vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 5.5 Steals and Blocks (-103)
So far this season, Wemby has already staked his claim on the Defensive Player of the Year award, averaging 1.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game, clearing this line in two of his three games.
Now, he takes on a Toronto team that ranks 25th in opponent blocks and 20th in opponent steals per game in the 2025-26 season.
Wembanyama has blocked three, nine and six shots this season, while also picking up at least one steal in every game (he had three on Sunday). He’s a no-brainer in this market against a Toronto team that would much prefer to operate in the paint than from beyond the arc.
Raptors vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
It’ll be important for bettors to monitor the injury reports for these teams, as both sides could end up sitting players on the second night of a back-to-back.
Still, I like the Spurs to move to 4-0 this season and cover the spread against Toronto.
After blowing out the Atlanta Hawks in their season opener, the Raptors have lost by six and 10 points in their last two games, and they rank 20th in the league in defensive rating.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are off to a crazy start, ranking first in net rating, fourth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating this season. Neither of these teams has a ton of 3-point shooting, but Wembanyama’s presence in the paint should make things tough on this Toronto offense (26th in 3s made per game this season).
After a 10-point loss to Dallas – that could have been a lot more – on Sunday, I have a hard time backing Toronto on the road against a Spurs team that blew out Dallas by 30-plus points in Dallas to open the season.
Pick: Spurs -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
