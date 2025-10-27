Five numbers to know after Raptors fall vs. Mavericks
The Toronto Raptors are shaking their heads after their worst loss yet, falling 139-129 to the Dallas Mavericks in their third game of the season.
Here are five numbers that fans should know following the team's game against the Mavs:
13 - Collin Murray Boyles' minutes
Murray-Boyles, the No. 9 overall pick in the NBA Draft out of South Carolina, made his NBA debut after missing the first two games of the season with a forearm injury.
This was a decent amount of playing time for CMB on opening night, and his numbers should go up soon. However, he is still looking for his first NBA points after coming up short on four shots.
14 - Turnovers trending down
The Raptors committed 19 turnovers against the Atlanta Hawks, but just 16 when they faced the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, the team only had 14 turnovers.
The offense took care of the ball against the Mavericks, which is why turnovers are down and points are up. The offense had arguably its best game of the season, but things need to get better on the defensive end if the Raptors are going to win more games.
39 - Third quarter points allowed
The Raptors were leading by two points going into the third quarter, but finished the period trailing by double digits.
The Mavericks outscored the Raptors 39-24 in the third quarter, which ultimately decided the game. The Raptors couldn't get a stop and had zero momentum as the Mavs feasted.
58.8 - Mavericks shooting percentage
Two things can be true with this statistic: the Mavs got lucky with their shots and the Raptors gave away too many open looks. Raptors' opponents shouldn't expect to come in and shoot nearly 60 percent every time they play, but Toronto has to do its job to limit the damage.
The Raptors are lacking that true defensive stopper that they haven't had since OG Anunoby and that could make some nights difficult on the defensive end.
81 - Points between Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram
Back to a positive number. The Raptors "big three" did their job against the Mavs. All three of them had the ball pretty equally and shot over 50 percent from the field.
Any night where the three can combine for 75-90 points, the Raptors should have a very good chance of winning, especially if the defense doesn't let 60 percent of shots go in.