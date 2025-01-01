Raptors Get Key Starter Back Following Lengthy Absence
The Toronto Raptors received a much-needed boost on New Year’s Day as Immanuel Quickley is set to return to the lineup after missing the last 22 games with a partial UCL tear in his left elbow.
Quickley, who last played on November 10, had been sidelined while recovering from the injury, which left a significant void at the point guard position for the Raptors. Before the injury, the 25-year-old appeared in three games, averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 38.9% from three-point range.
In his first game back, Quickley will be on a minutes restriction, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković told reporters pre-game. His return provides much-needed stability and playmaking to a Raptors backcourt that has struggled with consistency during his absence. With Quickley back in the starting lineup, Davion Mitchell will slide to the bench and serve as his backup.
The Raptors will also have sophomore sharpshooter Gradey Dick available after he missed Tuesday’s game with right hamstring tightness. Additionally, Ja’Kobe Walter, who was listed as questionable with a left hand injury, will be available to play.
Bruce Brown, however, will be sidelined for the second night of a back-to-back as he continues to work his way back from offseason knee surgery. Brown has appeared in two games since his return but will rest as part of his recovery plan.
Toronto remains without leading scorer RJ Barrett, who continues to recover from an illness. It's the second straight game Barrett has missed as the Raptors seem to be battling a sickness.
The Nets will have D'Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis available to make debut for Brooklyn following last month's trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.