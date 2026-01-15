Anthony Davis trade could be worth the risk for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are looking into potential trades to make with the deadline just three weeks away.

The Raptors are in need of some size, which is why CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn suggested a trade that would send Anthony Davis to the Raptors from the Dallas Mavericks. The Raptors would also get veteran point guard Dante Exum, but they would have to give up RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Ochai Agbaji and two future first-round picks.

"There are two possible forms an Anthony Davis trade could take. The first is the simpler one. If the Mavericks are willing to do what the Hawks did with Trae Young, they could probably move him just for expiring money. The Clippers, with a roster full of impending free agents, would make sense in this regard. If they want real value back, they're probably going to have to take back bad money," Quinn wrote.

"That's where the Raptors come in. They'd give up value for Davis, yes, but a lot of this boils down the Dallas taking back Barrett, whose contract is short but a bit bloated, and Poeltl, whose deal is far too long after a totally unnecessary extension last offseason. If they take on this money that most teams wouldn't want, then they could generate some meaningful pick value.

"Toronto's pick this year would be in the middle of the first round. In 2028, who knows, but even with that protection, remember that the Raptors handed the Spurs the No. 8 pick on a top-six protected choice for Poeltl a few years ago. Even if it lacks "win the lottery" upside, a pick can still be pretty useful."

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis yells during warmups before the start of the game against the Sacramento Kings | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Raptors could make bold trade for Anthony Davis

Davis recently suffered a hand injury that will keep him out for a while, so a trade at this time might not make too much sense for the Raptors. However, Davis is under contract beyond this season, so it would give the Raptors something to look forward to in the future.

Even though he's in his early 30s, Davis is still someone that can elevate the Raptors, and he would be an upgrade over Poeltl, who is also an injury risk.

Davis is making over $175 million over the next three years, which is worrisome if he's not healthy. But if the Raptors want to go all-in and roll the dice, they should accept the trade for Davis.

