Reed Sheppard's Defense Stood Out in Rockets' Summer League Opener
The Houston Rockets moved on to the next phase of their busy offseason. After a blockbuster trade, several re-signings and extensions, the Rockets played their first Summer League game in Vegas Friday night as they took on the LA Clippers.
The Rockets, for the first time in over a decade, did not draft a player in the NBA draft. That meant the focus would be on players who have been in the league for at least one season. With the Rockets not having any current draft picks, the focus shifts to Reed Sheppard, a second-year guard from Kentucky.
Sheppard, despite a sometimes lackluster rookie season, did have his moments in year one. Now, Sheppard is expected to take on an even bigger role this coming season with the trade of Jalen Green to the Phoenix Suns. Sheppard will be one of only three guards who will be in the Rockets' rotation in 2025-26.
Sheppard will have an expanded role on a championship-contending team, so any reps he can get during the summer will go a long way in helping him take the next step. Sheppard on the Rockets took the floor in the last game of Friday night as they open up their 2025 Summer League play.
Most of the focus will be on Sheppard's 28 points and his 6-of-15 shooting from 3-point range. However, another part of his game stood out just as much as his scoring. The Rockets, of course, want to see improvement from him on the offensive end, as he shot under 40 percent from the field in his rookie season. However, the Rockets also want to see improvement on the defensive end of the court, which can be just as important to Ime Udoka.
Udoka has built the Rockets on rebounding and defense, and no matter how good of an offensive player you are, if you don't play defense, you don't see the court on a Udoka team. Sheppard showed flashes of being able to play good defense, but also struggled at times with the speed of the NBA.
Even earlier, when Sheppard could not make a basket, his defense stood out. Sheppard finished with three blocks and four steals as he was flying all over the court on the defensive end. Even though his gambles didn't always pay off on the defensive side of the court, he was aggressive and played tough defense throughout the game.
The three blocks are the most impressive part, as Sheppard stands only 6-foot-2 but seems to be able to anticipate what the offensive player is trying to do and beat them to the spot. Shooting will get Sheppard on the court, but his defense is what will keep him there.