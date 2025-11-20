NBA Coaches Provide Explanation for League-Wide Injuries Affecting Rockets

After a string of disappointing games against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets wing Tari Eason turned it on, in a major way.

Eason led the Rockets in scoring in their third contest against the Brooklyn Nets, dropping 22 points on 82.6 percent true shooting. All told, Eason scored in double figures in seven of Houston's next eight games following their 0-2 start.

During that span, Eason averaged 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 55.1 percent from the field and 56.8 percent from long-range.

If you recall, the Rockets failed to reach an agreement with him on a rookie-scale extension prior to the deadline, sending him to restricted free agency at the end of the season, meaning Houston would have the right to match any offer sheet.

Eason then suffered a strained oblique in Houston's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, which is expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.

The injury is just one of many that we've seen across the league in the early 2025-26 season, as we've seen big names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and even Anthony Davis all miss time due to injury.

The league has seen an uptick in soft tissue injuries especially, like the one Eason suffered.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered an explanation for the injury rise that we've seen, while adding that he's genuinely concerned about the health and safety of the players, which he believes is due to the ever increasing pace of the league.

"I’m very concerned. It’s dramatic — the pace difference is dramatic...I think across the league, everybody understands now that it’s just easier to score if you can beat the opponent down the floor, get out in transition. But when everybody’s doing that, the games are much higher-paced, faster-paced, and then everyone has to cover out to 25 feet, because everybody can shoot 3s.

“So we have all the data players are running faster and further than ever before, and so we’re trying to do the best we can to protect them, but basically, have a game every other night and not an easy thing to do.”

Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy co-signed Kerr's theory.

"I would agree with Steve. The tempo of the game is quick, and I think you’re seeing, even this year, I think there’s 25 teams in the NBA that are averaging 100 possessions a game and last year there were 12. So you’re seeing an uptick in the pace of the game, it seems like over the last couple of years.”

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick also chimed in.

“I think if you ask any coach in the NBA what’s the first key to any game, it’s literally getting back on defense, and the numbers back that up."

On the year, Eason was averaging 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 49.5 percent from the field, 50.9 percent from three and 64.2 percent true shooting.

The Rockets were already without Dorian Finney-Smith at the wing position as well, as he awaits his season debut.

On Wednesday night, Aaron Holiday received an uptick in minutes due to Eason's injury and he saved the day for Houston against the Cleveland Cavaliers, dropping 18 points on seven shots and 14 points in the final period.