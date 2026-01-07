The Houston Rockets Have Ramped up Their Defensive Efforts Recently

Coming into the season, the Houston Rockets knew they had to rely on defense and rebounding to win consistently. The Rockets ranked in the top five in defense and were the best rebounding team last season, winning 52 games and making the playoffs for the first time since 2020. The Rockets wanted to improve their offense as well and went out and traded for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant.

The acquisition has paid off, as the Rockets have been a top-five offense all season after finishing in the middle of the pack last season and struggling on offense in the first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Rockets' defense did not start as fast as the offense, and the Team saw some slippage early in the season. By the end of November, the defense had improved and seemed to be turning the corner.

However, in December, the Rockets saw their defense take another step back, ranking in the bottom ten for most of the month and starting the month 4-6 after an embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Rockets would finally begin to turn that corner on the defensive end in their next game against the Lakers.

The Rockets faced the Lakers in their first Christmas game since 2019 and played some of their best defense of the month, defeating the Lakers 119-96. It was the first time in seven games they held an opponent under 100 points, ending a stretch in which they had won only one of five games. The Rockets would use that game as momentum, going on to win four straight and five of their next six.

The main reason for the turnaround has been the defense. In the last six games, the Rockets are the number one team in the NBA in opponents' points per game at 103, and are playing solid defense and not fouling, as they are first in allowing the fewest opponent free throw attempts per game in the same six-game span. The Rockets were second in defensive rating during that time frame as well.

The Rockets have held three of their previous six opponents under 100 points, after achieving that only three times in the prior 27 games. The Rockets know that they have to win with defense and rebounding, and in the last six games, they have done exactly that and hope to continue that Wednesday night in Portland.