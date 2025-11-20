Aaron Holiday Proves Rockets' Ime Udoka Right in Gritty Win

Although Aaron Holiday is in his third season with the Houston Rockets, he hasn't quite been a key role player. Far from it, actually.

Not necessarily because he isn't capable, but more so because of the minimal role and playing time. Holiday has mainly only played in back-to-back games when key players are resting or when the games have largely been decided.

Such is life in the NBA for an end of the bench player.

Holiday's greatest opportunity for significant playing time since his arrival has typically come when a key player is injured.

Next man up, as the old adage goes.

In previous years, he's normally received an uptick in playing time when Fred VanVleet has been out.

This year, that's been even more of the case, especially of late, as VanVleet and Dorian Finney-Smith are both out.

Not to mention Tari Eason, whose injury is expected to sideline him for 4-6 weeks.

On Wednesday, Holiday was sensational, especially offensively.

Holiday was the Rockets' third-leading scorer behind only Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant, as he waltzed his way to 18 points on just seven shots.

Oh, and in just 19 minutes.

Holiday got in the game in the first quarter, which hasn't necessarily been the norm, although the Rockets held a 33-19 lead at the time.

The veteran point guard got to the foul line five times and capitalized on every trip.

And shot the lights out from deep, going 3-of-5.

The Rockets squandered a 57-40 halftime lead but when it was time to put the game away, Holiday was the torch, dropping 14 points in the final period.

Earlier in the week, Holiday explained that his mentality is to be Houston's do-it-all player.

"I don’t feel like I’m just a scorer. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do. Whether that’s play point guard, play off the ball, shoot spot-ups... that’s what I condition myself to do."

Holiday continued.

"I’m just trying to play my game the best I can and just fit with the guys. They’ve got a good thing going right now, so I’m just trying to help any way that I can.”

Rockets coach Ime Udoka explained what makes Holiday so valuable for the ball club.

"He’s a guy that may not play, but is ready to come in and impact the game. When Tari gets hurt in that game or when he knows he’s playing a more expanded role, he’s been great. We give him his props after those games when he does that. He’s just a guy that you love to have on your team, for those reasons.”

Holiday figures to garner more playing time in Eason's absence.