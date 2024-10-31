Halloween Hoops: Game Info, How to Watch Spurs at Jazz
After facing them in the preseason, the San Antonio Spurs are back in action on the road against the Utah Jazz — and this time, it counts.
During preseason, both teams squared off at Frost Bank Center and it was San Antonio which emerged victorious behind Keldon Johnson's 20 points and Julian Champagnie's hot shooting. If the Spurs want a similar result, they'll have to build on the woes they experienced Wednesday evening.
The Thunder proved itself as a Western Conference contender at home in the front half of the Spurs' first true back-to-back and exposed the weak spot of their defense (hint: it's on the perimeter), so now the pressure is on to salvage the latter game to mark their second straight Halloween victory.
And if it pans out, that'll be as "treat" as it gets in San Antonio. Here's what you need to know heading into Thursday's game:
General Information, How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Time: 8 p.m. Central
- Venue: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Broadcast: FanDuel Sports Network
- Streaming: NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds via FanDuel
- Spread: Spurs +2
- Total: 222
- Money Line: Spurs +112, Jazz -132
Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs
- Devin Vassell - OUT (foot)
- David Duke Jr. - OUT (two-way)
- Harrison Ingram - OUT (two-way)
- Riley Minix - OUT (two-way)
*No update yet on Tre Jones' status.
Utah Jazz
- Isaiah Collier - OUT (hamstring)
- Taylor Hendricks - OUT (leg)
- Lauri Markkanen - QUESTIONABLE (back)
- Micah Potter - OUT (two-way)
- Jason Preston - OUT (two-way)
- Oscar Tshiebwe - OUT (two-way)
Biggest Storyline(s) to Watch
With Lauri Markkanen questionable, the Jazz might be without one of its stars when San Antonio rolls into town. If that does end up being the case, Thursday night will end up being a chance for the Spurs to get back in the win column relatively worry-free.
If he does play, that task gets much more difficult, though either way, Victor Wembanyama could use a game to re-find his groove. Since beginning his sophomore season, it's been apparent that the 20-year-old has had a difficult time re-adjusting to game action.
His teammates nor his coaches are worried about it, but for a team with hopes of scratching the Play-In Tournament, getting back in rhythm should happen sooner rather than later.
And doing so in Utah is certainly a good place to start.