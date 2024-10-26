Notebook: Spurs Torched by 3-Point Shooting, But Find Some Silver Linings
As Blake Wesley broke it down for the San Antonio Spurs with a low dance shuffle, the young team prepared for battle in an opposing arena, looking to notch an upset right from the jump.
Facing the reigning champion Dallas Mavericks was going to be a tough test, especially with little experience actually playing together in a game setting, which American Airlines Center wasn't going to take into consideration.
They knew that. So, they kept the mood light.
"Ayo, get me right!" Wesley shouted at his huddled teammates.
They did, forming a semi-circle in the tunnel while Wesley danced into its center. Once he stood up, they cheered and took the floor for what was set to be a showdown between two polar opposite Western Conference powers.
Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving were on one end, leading a team fresh off losing in the NBA Finals. Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul stood on the other, ready to prove what they were capable of. The former lined up against Derek Lively II, won the tip — as usual — and off the two teams went.
But as it turned out, winning the tip was one of the few things that appeared to come easy to Wembanyama during Thursday evening's season opener.
Victor's Mighty Struggles
On paper, a near 17-point double-double doesn't look bad. Victor Wembanyama made the Spurs' highlight reel a few times with some shifty moves and a get-back block on Derek Lively II, but his positives didn't tell the whole story.
In reality, it looked like second-year star still had some rust to shake off.
"We had some really good basketball moments and some really bad ones," Wembanyama said after the game. "None of us have played a full game since the middle of the summer. For some guys, it’s been six months. It’s a struggle any NBA player goes through.”
What does that look like for 7-foot-4 playmaker? Five-for-18, for one. Minus-22, for two.
And a team-high four turnovers, for three.
Wembanyama's shots, for the most part, weren't falling. Although he got some looks from behind the arc and a few decent jump shot opportunities, it seemed he wasn't in rhythm, and it unfortunately manifested itself in the Spurs' offensive woes as a whole.
No, Wembanyama didn't look like himself, but it also isn't anything be extremely alarmed at, though it warranted a question to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich following the contest.
If nothing else, he set the record straight on the 20-year-old.
"I didn't see that he was in or out of shape," Popovich said. "I didn't feel that ... he was fine."
Champagnie Earning Keep
On the other end of things, Julian Champagnie — stepping into the starting lineup for an injured Devin Vassell — found his groove and kept it going all night. He finished tied with Jeremy Sochan for a team-high 18 points and shot 50 percent from deep with seven rebounds, three assists and three stocks as well to complete his all-around performance.
That was certainly felt by his teammates and his coach.
“He’s someone who has gained confidence each year," Popovich said of the third-year forward. "That’s important for us. His shooting is his biggest improvement, and defensively he’s taken a half-step forward."
With Champagnie serving as a hot hand, the Spurs can begin to build their offense with him in mind. While Wembanyama works to find his own rhythm, he'll be aided by Chris Paul's facilitation, and some strong targets to kick out to.
That list varies, but between Champagnie and Harrison Barnes, who also had himself a productive outing from deep, the Spurs seem to be a in a good place.
Especially if Champagnie keeps shooting, like he always has.
“I have such high expectations for him," Paul said. "Ju can really shoot that ball, and we’re going to need him to do that.”
Defending the 3 Will Be Imperative
Champagnie shot 4-for-8 from deep, while Barnes went 2-for-5. Add those together, and you'll reach Klay Thompson's 3-point makes ... in three fewer shots.
Thompson's Mavericks debut went extremely well, as he once again proved himself to be one of the NBA's top 3-point shooters, even post-Golden State. He was one of the biggest catalysts for Dallas' second-half run that blew open the game, combining with Luka Dončić for more-than half of the Mavericks' total 3s.
“He’s been doing it his entire career," Barnes said postgame. "I thought we could have done a better job making him work for his baskets, but when you leave a Hall-of-Famer open for 3, he’s going to knock them in.”
Collectively, the Spurs have struggled to defend the perimeter, especially when it comes to teams with strong 3-point shooters. Moving forward, that's going to be as big a priority as making them will be, which Popovich emphasized.
"We've got to concentrate defensively on stopping people," the coach said, "because we didn't do that very well until the last 12 games last year."
Sochan Looking Comfortable
Another silver lining for the Spurs came in the form of a no-longer point guard.
Jeremy Sochan, back at the forward position, had himself a night, notching 18 points, six rebounds and a pair of assists. Beyond the sheet, however, he looked to be far more comfortable in a more natural role than he did a year ago — a result of adding more guards to the roster.
"Our team really has some players," Paul said. "We’re starting to figure out that we can all help each other be the best version of ourselves."
From Paul's perspective, having forwards like Sochan to play clean-up crew and defend well on the other end makes his job easier, and since his job is to make the other four players on the court's jobs easier, it seems to come full circle.
San Antonio might have been slightly all over the place in Game 1 — something that will be cleaned up as the season goes on — but so was Sochan. Only his was a good thing.
