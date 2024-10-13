It Takes A Castle: Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It
SAN ANTONIO — Before the 8:15 a.m. bell rang at Newton High School in Covington, Ga., Stephon Castle and Jakai Newton found themselves in Barry Browner's classroom.
"Coach B," as they called him, taught online credit recovery alongside his role as an assistant coach for the Rams. His room wasn't much, but for the two juniors, it was a daily must-stop.
They had to give the coach a hard time about something, anything. That, or simply fill him in on the prior day's events. It was never for long, but that's how they liked it. They had class afterward, anyway.
"We got real tight with Browner," Newton said. "We would always go in his class, joking on him and having moments together. We would talk about anything: basketball, outside the court, whatever."
If it was Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, the pair suffered through a 60-minute first period immediately after. On Friday, it was 10 minutes shorter, but regardless of the day, practice followed.
The trio would then reunite in the school's blue-and-white-coated gym. They'd prepare for another game with GHSA implications, but while the regimen felt long, it helped having Browner there to work and joke with.
“We looked at him as more than just our coach," Castle said. "We could talk to him about anything. To have that kind of connection with the guy that’s calling our plays, it meant a lot.”
Browner's relationship with the two guards was formed on the basketball court, but as Castle's story goes, it flourished outside of it.
The 10-minute car ride back from practice was a perfect example.
"Steph and Jakai would ride home with me every day," Browner explained. "That's when I really got to know those guys beyond coaching ... learn what they thought about certain things."
Those drives, much like Newton and Castle's morning visits, were short, yet fulfilling for all three of them. They also only had one destination.
When high school came around, both boys moved into new houses, and suddenly, they were closer than they'd ever been before. They had to be.
Especially living in the same cul-de-sac.
"Steph was my neighbor," Newton said. "He moved right across the street."”
The Knights
Jakai Newton couldn't remember when exactly it was that he met Stephon Castle. The pair had known each other since they were little, and for as long as they could remember, they were playing basketball together. That much was certain.
Luckily, Castle had the small details of their friendship's inauguration down.
"I met Jakai in second grade," he told me. "We were in the same class, and that’s been my brother ever since. I remember going to our first basketball practice — we didn’t even know we were going to be on the same team — and I ended up seeing him there."
That part of the story checked out. As Newton recalled, it was his first "real" AAU experience, and both he and Castle were there to give it a chance. At a church, no less.
"Yeah," Newton said. "The Knights."
The Knights, in their first official practice, lined up on the baseline, ready to start. First up? High knees.
"I looked to my right," Newton recalled. "I saw Steph there, and I was like 'This dude is from my class, who I'm cool with.'"
From that point on, the pair just clicked. Whether it was high knees at AAU practice, math class or, eventually, trips to get food in high school and rides home with Coach B, they were as inseparable as it got.
"We did everything together," Newton said.
They even won an AAU championship together. At least, that's what their trophy suggested.
As Castle and Newton grew older, basketball remained at the center of their bond. By the time they reached high school, and became across-the-street neighbors, their friendship had turned into a constant game. Castle had his basketball hoop in his backyard, while Newton's was in the cul-de-sac.
"It was one of the best cul-de-sacs you've ever heard of," Castle's mother, Quan, said.
A constant stream of 1-on-1s was seemingly all the pair got up to, no matter who's hoop they used.
"You always knew where to find the other one," Browner said. "If Steph wasn't at Jakai's house, Jakai was as Steph's house. It was really special to see the love they had for each other."
"They were two talented guys," he added. "And they pushed each other."
How far can two best friends push each other before they lose their cool?
Based on the pickup games alone, moot point.
"We just went hard at each other," Newton said. "Our trash talk was more before we played and after we played, but during the game, we were both locked in."
From the outside, Castle and Newton's bond was easy to see. And once you got closer, it was clear just how important they were to each other. They were like family.
"They are family," Browner said, correcting me. "It's almost comical ... they're the best of friends. They're more than teammates."
And their respective families were just as close, too.
Castle’s basketball journey seemed to be a perfect storm, thanks in large part to the guidance both he and Newton both received from Castle’s father, Stacey, who served as one of their first AAU coaches.
Throughout their adolescence, Stacey not only coached the boys, but shaped their basketball futures. And before coaching, he had his own career, playing for both Wake Forest and UCF.
The former carried some special weight — Stacey was one of Tim Duncan’s teammates. He might not have outplayed the eventual San Antonio Spurs legend, but he played with him for one season.
"I've heard a few good stories," Steph said of his dad's lore in his introductory press conference for the Spurs, "but the ‘outplaying’ part? That didn’t get to me yet.”
It likely never will. Even if you were to rack the brains of Newton and Steph, you might not find a story like that, yet, Newton has plenty of his own from his days under Stacey.
"Uncle Stacey," he said. "Man, he's for sure one of the best coaches I've ever had."
What made him such was how hard he was on both Steph and Newton. He didn't believe in "daddy ball," as Newton put it. And he definitely wasn't known for giving out free passes, either.
"If we messed up, he would get on us just as hard as anybody else," Newton explained. "Even worse sometimes."
Stacey would get kicked out of games for being fired up, and Steph certainly got some of the brunt of it at times — his father admitted to that.
“I was hard on him," Stacey said. "He had some resistance, some pouting, but he was still young, and he grew out of it quickly. That’s when I knew that he had a chance to be okay. I knew he wasn’t going to run from being coached."
So, he kept at it. And Steph and Newton did, too. They continued to play backyard ball after practices and train with Stacey whenever they could, even if he wasn't their active coach.
"I learned so much from just listening to him and watching him coach," Newton said. "The passion he brings on the court, I'd never had a coach with that type of passion."
As atypical a coaching style as Stacey had, it was nothing but normal for both boys. And between him and Browner, both felt over-prepared for the college recruiting process. They'd tell you so.
So would Dan Hurley, who had the "easy" job of pitching UConn to Steph.
Sacrifices
Nov. 9, 2022 was the day Stephon Castle and Jakai Newton had to think about saying goodbye.
It was signing day at Newton High School, and the pair were headlining the list of commits set to decide on their basketball futures. Newton had Indiana on his mind, while Castle had the Huskies on his. And once the latter decided they were the way to go, Dan Hurley and company got to work.
"Because he committed so early," Hurley told me, "we watched him so much throughout high school and AAU. We were close to his parents, who are from close to UConn, so it was an easy connection."
For Castle, the choice was almost as simple. Being recruited by one of the top programs in the country wasn't anything he took for granted, and he certainly liked the sound of playing under Hurley.
His parents did, too.
“We could not have picked a better school for him," Quan Castle said. "I (told) Coach Hurley: 'Push him as hard as you can. You’re not going to receive a phone call from me.'"
As Hurley recalled, his parents wanted Steph at a place like UConn as much as he did, which made the transition even smoother.
"He's a great kid raised incredibly well," the coach said.
To add on, Steph was "vice-free," which made the partnership seem like it was going to work extremely well. But first, the expectations needed to be set:
Steph was going to need to switch from being a primary ball-handler to an off-ball combo guard.
"He knew I wanted to play the 1," Castle explained, "but in order for us to win, I had to sacrifice. He let me know that early, and I didn’t second-guess his decisions at all."
Hurley's reasoning for such a switch? It was what the Huskies needed.
"The recruiting pitch was: 'You're going to get your opportunities on the ball, but we need you to help us win a championship,'" Hurley said. "It wasn't a hard conversation."
Castle agreed with that assessment.
"He was always super authentic with me," he said. "I trusted him with everything."
UConn's coach commended the freshman's poise in handling the jump to the collegiate level, just as he had in his recruiting process. For Castle, it wasn't a difficult concept to understand because there were two things at play:
One, you had to trust your coach. Two, you had to earn your way onto the court.
"I had to do the same thing in high school when I was in ninth grade," Castle said. "Every level you have to start over. You’re not always going to be the guy on your team. You have to find your way onto the court and build from there.”
As Castle began to do so, finding success in his newfound role, UConn showed early signs of a team polished enough to go for a second straight NCAA title. That was the first thing on Castle's mind, but it wasn't long before an interesting development hit the horizon.
The latest installment of Newton and Castle's childhood rivalry was on the docket.
"We ended up getting a game on the schedule," Newton said, explaining that both he and Castle had lobbied for UConn and Indiana to face each other in non-conference play. "You knew we were going to talk to trash to each other."
That was the plan, at least.
The Hoosiers and Huskies were scheduled to play, yet neither Newton or Castle suited up. Newton underwent surgery over the offseason for a knee injury dating back to his senior year, while Castle was dealing with something similar — albeit less significant.
As a result, the long-awaited matchup was simply just another game, though for both, the sentiment of representing collegiate teams still meant quite a lot.
"It was really crazy," Newton said. "Going from growing up playing with each other all the time to playing against each other on the second-highest stage? Crazy."
UConn ended up with a blowout victory over Indiana, 77-57, and continued its trek toward the national championship. Castle went along for the ride, showcasing everything Hurley had hoped to see from the freshman recruit.
"He impacted winning," Hurley said. "In a variety of ways: His defense, his ability to create off the dribble, with improved shooting ... how hard he played. He plays hard as s***."
Finally, the moment of Castle's collegiate career came around. With 12 minutes to go in the second half of the Huskies' Final Four matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Castle had yet another chance to impact winning.
The Tide, playing from behind all game, had it knotted at 56 points a piece. Cam Spencer — UConn's minutes leader on the evening — had the ball in the half court, and put up a shot to try and generate some positive momentum heading into the final 10 minutes.
He missed, yet it was Castle there under the rim to pick up the scraps, notching an offensive rebound and drawing the foul at the same time on the ensuing shot. Headed to the free-throw line he was with a chance to take the lead.
He made both, didn't so much as blink and made Newton's words echo.
"Steph is real cool on the court," he'd said. "It ain't nothing. You really can't get under his game, for real."
Castle responded with a made jumper of his own on the next possession, and UConn took a six-point lead that it rode to the end of the game, beating the Tide with a matchup against Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers waiting. The freshman led UConn in scoring with 21.
In the title game, Castle notched another 15 as the Huskies became back-to-back champions.
"Most freshmen played in a manner that got their team eliminated in the tournament," Hurley said. "Steph? Without Steph, we don't win it. We don't have a chance of winning."
After that game, it was clear how strong a player Castle was. Sure, he was only a freshman, but he carried himself in a mature manner and left UConn a champion. Did it matter that he'd played a different role than he was used to?
Not in the slightest.
"It helped us out in the long run," Castle said of Hurley's decision to play him out of position. "We ended up winning it all, so I can’t thank him enough for what he did for me there.”
Though Castle had to adjust to a new role, there was a slight caveat to Hurley's initial recruitment pitch. While he intended to use the guard in a way that would help the Huskies, he also planned for it serve as a proof to NBA franchises that his player could impact winning.
And as long as he'd been watching Steph before UConn, the Spurs had been watching for longer.
'You Deserve It'
A glimmering Silver & Black suit on NBA Draft night is certainly a bold choice for a rookie who could be headed anywhere.
Stephon Castle, to this point, was used to being near the top. He was a highly rated recruit when Dan Hurley scoped him out at Newton High School, and again, he was near the top of the lottery.
Right with him was Hurley, who accompanied both him and UConn center Donovan Clingan to the green room, awaiting to hear their professional destinations.
"I’m happy he was there for us, Castle said. "He was there all season, so for all of our hard work to pay off, and then for it to show on that night ... it was a big moment.”
It certainly was. Inside Barclays Center, the lights faded and the night began.
The Atlanta Hawks had the first pick. Behind them, the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons stood waiting, and Castle truly had no hints as to where he might end up.
"We were very nervous," Hurley said, speaking on behalf of the Huskies. "You're hopeful that your players are going to get picked by certain organizations because some of them are better than others in terms of giving a player a chance to succeed his career."
That might be more of an unspoken truth, but it certainly told the story of the evening. Atlanta went with Frenchman Zaccharie Risacher, and Alexandre Sarr followed, en route to The District.
Castle, sitting on the floor, recalled the words Hurley had spoken to him and Clingan just before the ceremony began.
"I just remember Coach telling us to enjoy it," he said. "That 'You’re here for a reason. You deserve it. You worked your asses off.'"
With the No. 3 pick, Houston went with Reed Sheppard — the first guard off the board.
Castle became the second, selected with the fourth pick. That's when the subtle Silver & Black suit made sense.
"We all wanted the Spurs to pick him," Hurley said. "For a very long time, players have gone there and have won championships ... that's all you want."
Clingan, who watched his teammate go first before being drafted by Portland at No. 7, only echoed his coach's excitement.
"I'm really proud of Steph," he said. "To come in and do what he did ... that's very hard to do as a freshman. I love that kid to death. I'm extremely happy for him, and I'll be his biggest fan this year."
So, Castle, hugging his family and making his way to the stage, shook Adam Silver's hand and joined the legion of Spurs drafted with hopes of kickstarting their carers. His first phone call?
Jakai Newton.
"I called him before the draft, too," Castle said, "but I was just talking to my brother like usual. We envisioned this from back when we were in middle school, so, just to see it come into reality, it was a heartfelt moment for both of us.”
A proud Newton answered — planning to return to Indiana after injuries forced him to redshirt his freshman year — and the pair celebrated, both incredibly happy with the end result.
Castle was going to be a Spur. He'd be joining an organization with a rich history of developing players. "Serious people," as Hurley called them.
The icing on the cake was that the Spurs might have been even more excited about selecting Castle than he was joining them. Especially after all of the practices they'd scouted him at.
"No one else was putting in that type of effort," Hurley said. "They really did their research."
Apart from every other collegiate program on their radar, San Antonio had multiple prospects to choose from at UConn, yet it was an 18-year-old Castle who caught its eye. Why was that?
Turns out, the same reason Hurley planned to use Castle the way he did: He impacted winning.
"He's (got) a quiet, stoic type of personality," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said after Day 1 of the NBA Draft. "You try to pick up little things that tell you about him as a teammate. ... His ability to sacrifice for the betterment of the team is something that stood out to us.
"That's something you're going to have to do across the course of your career."
Wright praised Hurley's ability to create a team-first environment that lent itself to making sacrifices. That was a good starting point, but the kind of player Castle promised to be meant he wasn't going to stop doing so when he got to the NBA level.
In fact, he knew would only grow under Hall-of-Fame coach Gregg Popovich.
"I feel like this is a position that any basketball player would want to be in," Castle said during his introductory press conference. "To play for two high-level coaches like that. I'm excited to be able to play for him."
Castle's first stop was Las Vegas. There, he played under Spurs video coordinator Kenny Trevino and showed flashes of the player he was capable of becoming, notching 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in the lone game he appeared in.
A minor injury the Spurs treated cautiously kept him sidelined for the remainder of the summer slate, but not before Trevino had time to praise his potential.
"He's a stoic person," he said. "Even-keeled. Any mistake he makes, he doesn't show it too much, which is a good thing. When he starts to play well, we'll see some of that emotion."
Despite not having a direct line to Popovich, yet, Castle impressed him as well, making "wonderful decisions" in practice and on the floor with his pace and his versatility. That was the lasting impression he made on his coach heading into training camp ahead of the regular season.
When that time came around, things were going to look different. More serious. But was much going to change? Not according to Newton. Not after playing under Stacey Castle.
To him, Steph had it all under control.
"All that yelling," Newton said. "That's not going to get under his skin."
'That's My Brother'
Stephon Castle was added to the Spurs' team group chat almost immediately.
It wasn't much to begin with, and the ice certainly had to be broken between the additions of him, Harrison Ingram — San Antonio's other rookie — and of course, the two veterans in Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes.
Blake Wesley is the most active voice in it, and as all the younger players will tell you, it's largely been him keeping Barnes and Paul "young."
Barnes might object to that.
"It's been lively," he said, coyly. "I don't want to take all the credit for it, but I definitely stirred the pot early."
Was it Barnes who also started the group chat that excluded Castle? The one where a plot was devised to prank the rookie and "make him pay" for a team dinner? That one isn't known.
But it happened, and Castle might have moved about as quickly as his teammates had seem him that night, though it was all in good spirits. He didn't actually have to front the bill, and it didn't leave any kind of stain on his initial impressions of the group.
"I’m pretty close with everybody," Castle said. "Keldon’s helped me a lot. Vic. CP. HB. I’ve been taking a little bit from everybody. They’ve been here before, so they clearly know what they’re talking about.”
Even when the first film session of the season came around, when Popovich became all-business, the team remained close. They had been hitting the court in the offseason, and they continued to do so.
The more Castle played, the more praise he received.
"He's strong as hell," Paul said of the rookie. "It's cool to see, and good for us."
“I see him fitting (in) very well,” Spurs star Victor Wembanyama added. “I’ve seen exponential progression from him from one practice to the other. The way he learns is pretty impressive.”
After playing in open runs and in scrimmages, the bar was set high for his initial preseason game. The soft-spoken Castle didn't shine right away, tallying just five points and six turnovers against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he was clearly working to improve.
"You can tell that he’s learning and receiving," Spurs center Zach Collins said. "You can see him processing things on the court."
Indeed he was. He didn't say too much, but he didn't have to.
“Yeah," he said when I asked if he'd always been soft-spoken. "Especially right away. I like to observe first. Coming in, your word has to be respected, so I'm just trying to earn that respect. Then, I can figure out what to say.
“If I’m saying the wrong thing, I’m talking for no reason.”
So, Castle kept watching. Kept learning.
"Obviously he’s young, but he wants to be great," Barnes said. "He carries himself like he’s 26. His game. His feel. Doesn’t really get sped up too much. Has great poise about him."
With that came more praise.
"Everyone can agree here that defense wins championships," Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan added. "Everyone has to play defense, and he came in as a defender. He’s been proving that."
In Game 2 of preseason, it all reached a head. The rookie, in 22 minutes, notched 17 points, four assists, two rebounds and a pair of steals.
“I feel like I took a step forward from last game,” Castle said afterward.
Indeed he had. In Game 3, it continued, as the rookie notched an efficient 11 points in San Antonio's second straight win. He once again kept his pace, and suddenly, Wembanyama's excitement over the offseason when he FaceTimed Castle and all of the praise he'd received since made sense.
Castle looked as NBA-ready as he'd been touted to be. His practices with Hurley had payed off. And it was only looking up for him as he eyed the next time he'd get to play.
That's when the moment of reflection came.
Stephon Castle and I sat on a padded bench inside the Spurs' practice facility. Just a few seconds before, he came from the other side of the court, unaware of what we'd be talking about.
I'd heard so much about him and his upbringing, even asked him a few questions myself throughout training camp about what he'd learned, but this was a chance for me to really get to know him.
I mentioned Jakai Newton, and his expression changed. In that moment, it was clear I wasn't there purely to talk basketball. He was happy to oblige.
"That's my brother," he said. "I always be talking to him."
Speaking with Jakai, it was the same story.
"We always hit each other," he told me.
So, there we were — Steph and I — looking at the rest of his teammates running drills at the tail end of practice. The lights were on, yet the natural light from the open windows along the top wall seeped in. Eight large window panels spanned the width of the two full-length courts.
Five of them were partially covered by white banners. "NBA CHAMPIONS," they read, depicting each year the Spurs had reached the mountaintop. Three of them remained empty, waiting for the year when they too would be covered.
Steph was going to play a part in the effort to make that come to fruition. He knew it. And he couldn't be happier.
"Forever," he told me when I asked how long playing in the NBA had been a dream of his. “Ever since I started playing, growing up watching my idols play.”
Those idols were Kevin Durant, The Slim Reaper. Kobe Bryant, The Mamba. Russell Westbrook, Brodie.
Chef Curry and King James rounded out that list. They were the names Castle, and Jakai, watched as a kid. The ones they hoped to be one day.
Sitting on that bench, it was clear Steph now had that chance.
"To be here now, it’s super surreal," he said. "It’s a blessing. I will never forget about the people who helped me along the journey.”
Naming those people was easy.
For one, there was Barry Browner: the coach he had who stood by him throughout his collegiate recruiting process. The man who drove him home from practice and give him a place to go every morning before first period at Newton High School.
He was especially proud of the heights Steph reached.
"Kids from Georgia," Browner said, "Steph is the standard for them. He's a hometown hero. Covington is a small place, but there wasn't a TV that wasn't tuned in to the draft. ... we're extremely proud.
"He's a legend in our book."
Second was Hurley. The coach who preached sacrifice and demanded greatness.
"Steph is a warrior," he said. "He's not going to run from the expectations of winning."
Hurley was the one who gave Steph a taste of life at the top. And, as he remembers it, the exchange on draft night included a specific phrase he shared with Castle:
"Was it worth it?"
After everything, it seemed to be. Steph had made it. But even then, it wasn't just the freshman who benefited.
"Coaching gives you a sense of purpose," Hurley said. "It's not just that you play a part in players getting drafted. You're a part of generations of families being impacted in a positive way."
"Seeing these guys grow up," he added. "Seeing them develop habits that are going to make them successful as men .. it's what makes coaching kind of addictive."
Then there was Jakai. Steph's childhood best friend. His brother.
“Going through all the challenges throughout high school," Steph began, "to have him alongside me, knowing he was going to have my back no matter what, it definitely helped."
Jakai was there when Steph was getting pushed harder than he'd ever been. He was there when Hurley called, and he was the first one to know when it was the Spurs on the other end of the line.
While Jakai was sidelined with injuries last season at Indiana, there isn't anyone more excited for what the guard has to offer next season than Steph.
"He’s back on the court now," Steph said. "I know what he can do, and I’m just happy that he's going to be able to show the world.”
What exactly will that be? As Jakai put it, that was more than Steph can handle.
"I know he's in the league and all," the Hoosiers guard said. "But he ain't seeing me right now."
Lastly, there was Steph's family. The ones who'd been there from Day 1, and the ones who were going to pack Frost Bank Center whenever they could: Stacey; Quan; Steph's older brother, Quenton and his younger sister, Staci.
"San Antonio is gonna be flooded with the Castles," Browner said.
If that's true, then the Spurs will likely hear some extra cheers whenever Steph finds the rim or throws it down. He's set to be a big contributor on the court, but if his story proves anything, his impact will stem much further.
As Steph and I finished up, I had just one more question to ask.
It was vague, but I knew that:
What does basketball mean to you?
For Steph, answering that came as easy as his unique approach to the game.
“Everything," he said. "This is what’s going to change my life. It changed my family’s life. It’s the sport I grew up playing, and grew to love. I’ve been playing it my whole life. I’ve dedicated and sacrificed so many things for it, and it means the world to me.”
So it did. Steph and I shook hands, and he returned to practice.
As far as he was concerned, that was home. San Antonio was where he felt comfortable, and where he was set to flourish. That much was exciting, for him and me.
And yet, his NBA journey had still truly yet to begin.
“To be in this position," he said. "I couldn’t have asked for anything else.”