Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'
Julian Champagnie, fresh off a loss in the San Antonio Spurs' first preseason game, adjusted his seat, sat down and admitted that he'd played hard, without saying it.
"I'm tired," he said, preceding a light smile.
As the forward glanced at the stat sheet — for him, reading 22 points, 6-for-13 shooting from 3, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one each foul and turnover — he waited for questions.
A few days before, the discourse surrounding his role was all about Devin Vassell. With the starting shooting guard out for the beginning of the season, a spot in Gregg Popovich's starting lineup was open, and the third-year Champagnie was a prime candidate.
Was that on his mind? Not at all.
At least, not enough for him to express it.
"The minutes will be there," Champagnie began during training camp. "If I do (start), hooray. If I don't, hooray. It doesn't really matter to me."
Vassell isn't likely to be gone long. In a perfect world, the secondary Spurs star will miss five games and make his long-awaited return at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 2.
At that point, perhaps Champagnie — assuming he did earn the replacement starts — would return to the bench. Or, maybe he wouldn't. However it plays out, though, being a named starter isn't his focus.
Making the most of whatever minutes he gets is. That, and getting shots up.
"Just go and shoot," he said. "That's my job. If they go in, they go in."
Last season, Champagnie wasn't the leader in 3-pointers attempted, but he was up there. He hit a 37 percent mark from deep, which among returning Spurs, is good for third — only Vassell and David Duke Jr. hit a higher mark.
Toward the end of the season, Champagnie was given more of a green light. He started 59 games in all as San Antonio navigated another development season, but it remained simply that.
And he wasn't necessarily proud of it.
"It wasn't the best," Champagie explained. "But, you live and you learn."
Over the summer, the forward worked on not only getting shots up, but shooting through both misses and makes. What last year might have discouraged him from shooting — that is, missing two or three in a row — no longer affects him.
"I'm confident," Champagnie said. "I have to be if I'm going to be one of the team's shooters. ... You can't think about it. Just keep shooting."
Beyond just himself, however, Champagnie has been a benefactor of new faces in the facility. With Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes on the roster, he's begun to take away and learn what he can from each of them, though that process looks significantly different for both.
When it comes to Paul, Champagnie learns where to be and why he should be there. With Barnes, however, it's little bit more of a watch and imitate.
"I look at him like ''Alright, that's where I want to get to,'" he said of learning from Barnes. "I get to just follow and pick off his game."
That kind of learning is new for Champagnie, but also the rest of the Spurs — which Popovich explained during Media Day — and so far, they've loved it.
"The veteran presence definitely shows this camp," Champagnie said. "The competitiveness and leadership is there."
As Popovich isn't scared to admit, he hopes that positive traits "infuse" into other players. With Stephon Castle, that means good pace and quick learning. Good decisions, too.
With Champagnie? It means being confident. Being himself, and playing his role.
"He did himself some favors with a strong performance against OKC," Popovich said of Champagnie after the Spurs' first preseason game. "He was one of the guys who played well all the way around. ... He didn't hesitate."
When the end of Champagnie's press conference came, he finished up by answering a question on Popovich's apparent yelling bout during the first half.
"That's just coach," he said. "That's just coach."
He got up to leave, once again giving a light smile, and exited through the door he came, likely already preparing for another contest Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Spurs weren't victorious in Game 1, but they were certainly looking to change that in Game 2.
Champagnie, and the rest of his teammates, know that. So they'll keep playing.
And Champagnie will keep shooting.
"I figured out what role I want to fit on this team and in the league in general," he said. "I'm watching a lot of film. Before the games, after the games ... just to pick apart where I can get better."
