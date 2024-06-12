Spurs Starter, June 12, 2024: Gregg Popovich 'Most Liked' NBA Coach, Study Says
While some NBA coaches might not get the same screen time as others — take, for example, the amount of coverage given to the Los Angeles Lakers' coach compared to the Cleveland Cavaliers — there isn't any denying one sticks out from the rest.
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, the oldest and longest-tenured coach in the NBA, has certainly made his way into headlines throughout his 28 years with the Spurs. Whether it be for political views, stories about wine or his sarcastic presence with the media, he's no stranger to the limelight.
And, in this particular instance, that's a good thing.
A recent study conducted on 3,000 NBA fans to determine the "likability" of each NBA head coach revealed that not only is Popovich one of the most recognized coaches in the league, but he's the best-liked, boasting a 9/10 ranking from those surveyed.
With Victor Wembanyama in the mix now, Popovich's methods are certainly going to be under the microscope, but it seems as if they've been deemed successful thus far.
Don't expect an award speech from the coach anytime soon, however.
Chances are, he doesn't care. He'd probably tell you that, too.
Out with the old and in with the new seems to be the saying nowadays, but as far as San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is concerned, achieving long-term success might take following the exact opposite path.
Reports say that every player on the free agency market has interest in joining Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, but how true is that?
The San Antonio Spurs haven't announced their preseason schedule, yet, but they do know they're on the slate for the Miami Heat in Mid-October with a chance to win their first game against the team since December of 2022.
The 2024 NBA Draft is two weeks away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
According to The Ringer's big board, San Antonio is projected to select Kentucky's Rob Dillingham with the No. 4 overall pick to headline its 2024 draft class and Colorado's Cody Williams with No. 8 overall pick, should it elect to keep both.
The Spurs aren't locked into their decision as of now, so a deal could still come to fruition, but only time will tell how the team decides to use their two top-10 picks.
Now that The NBA Finals are underway, a champion is that much closer to being crowned.
RIght now, the Boston Celtics have a 92 percent chance to win their 18th-ever championship, which would put them over the Los Angeles Lakers in the record books, after taking a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks.
Despite stellar play from Luka Doncic, a lack of help from his supporting cast has made life difficult for Dallas. The good news for it, however, is that Game 3 is headed to American Airlines center, where a home-crowd advantage could make a difference. Just maybe.
Game 3 of The NBA Finals is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CST in Dallas. Be sure to stick with Spurs On SI for coverage of the game.
