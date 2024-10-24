Inside The Spurs

'It'll Be in Color!' Gregg Popovich, Spurs Ready For Season Opener vs. Mavericks

The San Antonio Spurs ' new additions should provide a spark to a team that had a rough season a year ago.

Scott Salomon

Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) passes the ball as Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) defends during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was jovial meeting with reporters Wednesday afternoon — as ready for the season to start as the players are.

The Spurs open up their 2024-25 season Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks, the winners of the Western Conference last season. It will be a tall task for the Spurs to sneak a win out of Dallas.

"How can you not be excited," Popovich said."You go into Dallas and play a helluva team. It's going to be a great experience for us. We're going to be on television and everything, from what I've heard."

"It will even be in color," the coach added, jokingly.

Popovich spoke on San Antonio's early chemistry, noting that it's playing as a cohesive unit — the additions of Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul paying dividends, as he put it.

"I think I know them pretty well," Popovich said of his team. "Victor (Wembanyama) is still someone that they are learning how to play with. Harrison and Chris will add another dimension."

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center.
Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With respect to newcomers, Popovich praised rookie first-round pick Stephon Castle for his maturity and his ability to pick up the playbook so quickly.

"He hasn't missed a step," Popovich said. "He is just getting used to the physicality and it's like a new playbook for him. Its been a pretty quick study for him."

Popovich also addressed the instrumental role foreign players are having in the league. Wembanyama, a Frenchman, is expected to compete for the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award this season.

"There was a feeling of reluctance that the foreign kids don't like to play defense," Popovich said. "That's simply not true. Our recent MVPs have been foreign and play a complete game.

"It's great for the game of basketball."

