Spurs Starter, June 4, 2024: Devin Vassell, Victor Wembanyama Considered 'Untouchable'
Happy Tuesday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs starter.
As the San Antonio Spurs' offseason continues to march toward the draft, where the youngest team in the NBA will either add two more rookies or deal for an older roster-changer, there remains a large question at hand, especially in regards to the latter:
Who would San Antonio give away in a trade, if it were to happen?
READ MORE: Spurs-Ex Myck Kabongo Recounts Humorous Gregg Popovich Story
It isn't hard to believe that Devin Vassell is off the table. He just signed a five-year, $135 million contract extension and is set to become one of the Spurs' young stars next to Victor Wembanyama, who is certainly untouchable. A recent report just confirmed that.
"Everything I hear is that (the Spurs) want to be competitive next year, they want to be in the playoffs. They’re not looking to make this a two-to-three-year process," ESPN's Jonathan Givony said of the situation. "I've heard nobody on the roster is untouchable except for Wembanyama and (Devin Vassell)."
That duo certainly has a long way to go in development, but are going to be crucial in San Antonio's future development, so it's a smart decision to reserve both of those stars from transactions.
What transactions those might be are still unknown, however.
So, until then, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: WHY NBA'S NEW TV DEAL ACTUALLY BENEFITS VICTOR WEMBANYAMA
Despite the obvious pushback associated with the NBA's decision to leave behind TNT in light of new TV deals, there is a method to the madness — one fans would be quick to ignore — that could monetarily benefit San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.
Read the full story above.
2. WATCH: THE SAN ANTONIO SPURS MINUTE, JUNE 3
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are set to play two games in Paris next January, marking the rising sophomore's big return. But what makes the trip so unique?
Watch the full video at the link above.
3. READ: BLAKE WESLEY'S STEADY IMPROVEMENT AHEAD OF YEAR 3
San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley didn't stuff the score sheet by any means, but he did commit to learning in a year reserved for team growth. That earned him his chance, which he's ready to make the most of moving forward.
Read the full story above.
THE DRAFT
The 2024 NBA Draft is 22 days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.
According to The Ringer's big board, San Antonio is projected to select Kentucky's Rob Dillingham with the No. 4 overall pick to headline its 2024 draft class and Colorado's Cody Williams with No. 8 overall pick, should it elect to keep both.
The Spurs aren't locked into their decision as of now, so a deal could still come to fruition, but only time will tell how the team decides to use their two top-10 picks.
THE PLAYOFFS
The NBA Finals are officially set.
After the Dallas Mavericks' dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving notched their fourth double-30-point performance of the playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves were sent home packing. Anthony Edwards made it a point to declare his presence for next year's postseason, but until then, it's all about "Luka Magic," as Mavericks coach Jason Kidd put it.
"It was Luka magic mode," the coach said of his team's Finals-clinching Game 5 victory. "He set the tone, and then he made it easier for everyone else. Everybody else stepped up."
Now, Dallas is set to face the Boston Celtics, who are now welcoming back Kristaps Porzingis for the seven-game series.
Game 1 is set for 5:30 p.m. CST Thursday.
THE CLOSER
Make sure to check out our homepage for more news — including full coverage of the NBA Finals beginning Thursday, June 6 — and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Tuesday.
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI
- Facebook: SpursCentral