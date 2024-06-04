Only Two San Antonio Spurs Are Untouchable This Offseason, per Report
In 2024, the San Antonio Spurs gamely endured their second straight 22-60 season. Only twice in their decorated history—1989 and 1997—have the Spurs fared worse from a winning percentage standpoint.
However, the ability to witness center Victor Wembanyama in action made all the losses worth it for San Antonio fans. Now, with Wembanyama's monster rookie season in the rearview mirror, the Spurs appear ready to contend as soon as next year.
According to a Monday hit from ESPN's Jonathan Givony on The Ringer's NBA Draft Show, San Antonio wants to move aggressively this offseason to reshape its roster.
"Everything I hear is that (the Spurs) want to be competitive next year, they want to be in the playoffs. They’re not looking to make this a two-to-three-year process," Givony said. "I've heard nobody on the roster is untouchable except for Wembanyama and guard (Devin) Vassell)."
Vassell averaged a career-high 19.5 points per game in '24 and garnered down-ballot Most Improved Player votes.
“Every free agent, every veteran guard, they all want to play with Victor Wembanyama," Givony said.
The Spurs haven't made the playoffs since 2019, but it seems unlikely their fans will have to wait much longer.